Lost EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam REVEALS why the term 'women-centric film' bother her

Yami Gautam, the popular actress is currently busy with the promotions of her latest release Lost, which is touted to be a crime thriller. The movie, which is helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, features the talented actress in the role of a crime reporter, who is working on an investigation story which is based on the disappearance of a theatre artist. Yami Gautham, who recently spoke to Pinkvilla in an Exclusive interview, opened up about her takes on cinema and most importantly, the term 'women-centric film.'

In her Exclusive chat with Pinvilla, Yami Gautham revealed that the much-publicized term 'women-centric film' which is used to describe a film which is headlined by a female actor, bothers her to a certain extent. "It does bother and it is the term that some people from media, they pick up and write and it is used also even by the actors. Unknowingly, even I may have used it somewhere because it sounds very nice. So now people are approaching, saying 'Ma'am yeh women-centric film hain'. I have messages loaded with that word - it is a women-centric film," explained the Lost actress.