EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam reveals THIS film of Shah Rukh Khan was the first thriller she saw

Yami Gautam is one of the most talented and most loved actresses in Bollywood. Ever since the first look of her upcoming movie Lost was out, fan shave been eagerly waiting to see the film. Yami indeed looks fabulous and the trailer has already created a lot of hype. The actress is currently on a promotional spree as her film is all set to release. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Yami opened up about the film, her character, and her love for thriller films. Yami Gautam on the first thriller film she saw

Yami Gautam was asked when she started watching thriller films and if she remembered the first thriller film she saw, the actress first questioned whether Baazigar can be called a thriller film. On being said yes, the actress further added, “Ya! So I mean being a 90s kid we all watched Baazigar and Gupt and these films so I won't name in very intellectual zone. I think as an audience it is anything human, anything which is to do with inquisitiveness and keeps you on the edge of your seats keeps you thrilled. I think more than watching thriller films, I loved watching horror films. Like I am so scared but I love watching. You don’t know what's going to happen. So just that idea of what's going to happen, that’s thrilling.” Check out the entire interview:

During the interview, Yami was asked about her recent statements about 'cameo' and 'smaller roles'. In one of the interviews, the actress spoke about how the media termed some of her past roles in that sense and wrote about the length of her roles. She gave an example of how the West functions and people don't really talk about it. Was Yami bothered by these opinions during her career? She confessed that the chatter did bother her back then. Work front After Lost, Yami will be seen in Oh My God 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Akshay Kumar, Dhoom Dhaam with Pratik Gandhi, and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with Sunny Kaushal.

