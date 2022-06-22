Nushrratt Bharuccha on Ram Setu's Akshay Kumar: He's the best mentor, keeps mahaul happy on set; EXCLUSIVE

Nushrratt Bharuccha is one such actress who is leaving her fans stunned with her performances in her films. The actress is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Janhit Mein Jaari. She has received a lot of praise for her role and indeed it wouldn’t be wrong to call her one of the most bankable actresses in the industry. Talking about her future projects, she has two major films coming up with Akshay Kumar, namely Ram Setu and Selfiee. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her experience of sharing the screen space with Khiladi Kumar.

Nushrratt Bharuccha had a smile on her face when we asked her about working with Akshay Kumar. Talking about the Raksha Bandhan actor, she said, “Akshay sir has been the best sort of co-actor, mentor best sort of guiding person in terms of experience and seniority another actor could ask for because he just takes care of his entire unit. He takes care of everybody, he believes in genuinely keeping the whole environment and mahaul itna happy and light and so friendly that everybody is in their comfort zone and un sabko film kar ke and shoot kar ke mazaa aaye. He does not like anybody being upset or pareshaan. He feels we should just be one happy family and shoot the film hasi maze se.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha further added, “You know the film needs that vibration, the set needs that vibration. We should just be positive about it. And that kind of work ethic and that kind of mental state that he kept all actors and technicians on those days of the shoots was just so amazing. It gets quite hectic on your shoot schedule but when you have somebody who is constantly keeping the mood light and constantly keeping a check and keeping everyone entertained and happy is just an amazing vibe to have.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ram Setu, producer Vikram Malhotra in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla had described this film as “a full-scale action adventure entertainer”. He asserted, “It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres.” Along with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Kumar, this film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Talking about Selfiee, it is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Driving License which stars Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty apart from Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Kumar.

