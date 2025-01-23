After the success of Stree, Munjya, and Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are reuniting on the Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani-directed Sky Force led by Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles. The film is all set for a grand theatrical release during the Republic Day 2025 weekend and is set against the backdrop of Indian Armed Forces. Sky Force has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 125 minutes (2 hours and 5 minutes).

The film is being released all across India by PVRInox Pictures and the distributors are looking at a wide release on about 2800 to 3000 screens nationwide. The advance bookings for Sky Force opened late on Tuesday and the initial response was lukewarm, however, the pre-sales started to pick up in a significant way once the makers offered tickets at discounted rates. While the practice and the sales have to be taken with a pinch of salt, the makers have opted for the model to sample the content to a wider section of audience, hoping for a faster spread of word of mouth.

The Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya has sold around 38,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone as on Thursday at 3.30 PM, and the movie is looking to clock an overall pre-sale around the 60,000 ticket mark by the end of the day. These pre-sales are of course fuelled largely by the discounted ticket prices and all these offers need to settle down over the weekend to give us an idea about the trajectory of film, as the pricing has been brought down to numbers as low as Rs 30 to Rs 50.

The practice is not apt for the long run, but this seems to be a move from the makers to get in the audience to fill the seats and let the word of mouth spread faster for the holiday on January 26. The first day of Sky Force is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs 8.00 crore to Rs 10.00 crore, which should lay the platform for bigger spikes on Saturday and Sunday (Republic Day). The good news is in the fact that there is a movement in sales and the early reports from the media and industry screenings are extremely positive, which should hopefully translate into numbers in the long run.

The movement in sales of Sky Force at discounted pricing also brings back the high price point debate, and screening films at lower rates (not as low as Rs 50), could recultivate the cinema-going habit in a big way. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

