SWOT for Ranbir Kapoor: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for RK

Over the years, SWOT analysis has been conventionally used to identify and analyze the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats of an organization in the business world. It is among the most accepted principals, alongside PESTLE analysis, used in making a holistic business decision by the stakeholders. As a method, SWOT can be applied in all mediums of work, and in a first, we at Pinkvilla now bring this methodology to application for the top male and female stars of Bollywood. We take this segment forward with , and here’s decoding the factors that have worked in favour of, gone against as also, the opportunities waiting to be explored by bypassing the threats for RK.

Strengths

Versatile Acting

There are good actors and then there are bad actors. That’s the only bifurcation that one should do in this film industry. But Bollywood has been divided also by insiders and outsiders. While the latter have always faced the flack of “getting things easily”, there is one person, Ranbir Kapoor, who has braved it, stayed away from the debate, acknowledged his privilege and yet won over the audience, more importantly, even his critics, with his performances. There may be a bad Ranbir Kapoor film, but it’s difficult to find a bad Ranbir Kapoor performance. While he can easily be the pioneer of romantic comedies in Bollywood due to his conviction of resonating with the youth, he has experimented in different spaces and passed with flying colours. Being one of the biggest stars from his generation, he could have easily been the soft target for many, but well, he silenced one and all with his consistent performances.

Blend of fandom and goodwill

Ranbir Kapoor’s has a loyal fan-base, no two ways on that. A look at opening day collection of his films like Besharam, Barfi, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Roy, Sanju is a clear reflection of his pull in the audience. The youth love him, and a couple of below par openers in the last decade was primarily because the genre didn’t appease his core audience base. The fan following is also buckled up with goodwill among the neutral audience, who deservingly considering him a dependable actor. Basically, RK has a rare blend of fandom in the youth and goodwill in the family audience, and a right universally appealing film with him can blow the lid at the box-office.

Weakness

Long Gaps

The age of 30 to 45 is the prime time for any actor in Bollywood, as by then, the actor might have established himself as a leading hero, with the platform set to expand further towards doing more films and probably even bigger ones. But to the contrary, after crossing 30 in 2012, RK has appeared in just 8 films, and interestingly, just 3 of them worked at the ticket window. While the intent was to do more films, his schedule was messed up due constant delay in films like Bombay Velvet, Jagga Jasoos, Sanju and more recently, Brahmastra. The long gaps and not-so-successful run definitely take a toll on his standing in the industry, more so because he has the potential to be one of the biggest stars in today’s time. An ideal approach for someone of Ranbir Kapoor’s stature in today’s time would be to make an attempt to release 3 films in 2 years, meaning one film every eight months and probably that’s something even RK would be looking for in the next 5 to 6 years. A better strike of release is need of the hour for him to get at the top of his game and get at the number one spot. Quality and Quantity need to go hand in hand to climb the ladder and attain next level of stardom.

Opportunities

The transitioning phase

Bollywood is in its transitioning phase at the moment, and the hunt for the next big superstar to dominate for a decade and a half has begun. While the actors from 90s are in their 50s, though on the top of their game at present, will slow down in the coming few years since age is not on their side. With this, the trade, the producers and the film market in general will invest big on stars who have the potential to be a superstar. We probably haven’t found a bonafide “superstar” post the debut of in 2000 and RK can probably fill this void by balancing quality stuff with quantity and appeasing to his core audience base. He has seen the 300 crore peak with Sanju, and exposed himself to the Hindi cinema audience in all quarters. The time now is to take things a notch higher, and that should certainly happen with Shamshera, Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan’s next and Animal in his kitty. It’s capitalising on the transition period like this that turns an actor to a star and a star to a superstar.

Threats

Script selection

The last decade started with a bang for RK with five back-to-back successful films, Raajneeti, Anjana Anjani, Rockstar, Barfi and Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani. However, he lost the path post that due to sheer poor script selection. While one may give him a benefit of doubt for Jagga Jasoos due to it being an experiment for the big screen and reunion with Anurag Basu who gave him Barfi, films like Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Roy were sheer mistakes on his end. For the first two films, he probably did it due to the “director” factor than the merit of script. While Tamasha has an acceptance in niche audience, that one too was not accepted by the Indian audience and was certainly done by him due to the “director” factor. But we hope, he ups his game in the script selection aspect and as mentioned above, the ideas of all the films lined up ahead seem to have perfect blend of commercial elements, author backed role and worthy experiments worth taking a risk for.

