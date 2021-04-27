SWOT for Ajay Devgn: Identifying the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats for the Boss

Decoding Ajay Devgn. The analysis of his career, his probable shortfalls, the opportunity that looms in the market and the threats that can pull him down. Pinkvilla discusses

Over the years, SWOT analysis has been conventionally used to identify and analyze the Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats of an organization in the business world. It is among the most accepted principals, alongside PESTLE analysis, used in making a holistic business decision by the stakeholders. As a method, SWOT can be applied in all mediums of work, and in a first, we at Pinkvilla now bring this methodology to application for the top male and female stars of Bollywood. We take this segment forward with , and here’s decoding the factors that have worked in favour of, gone against as also, the opportunities waiting to be explored by bypassing the threats for the Boss.

Strengths

Visionary

Ajay Devgn is a visionary, no two ways about it. He is among those rare actors, who lives his dream of bankrolling multiple spectacles on a big budget. Be it Raju Chacha in the 2000s, or Shivaay in the 2010s’ or more recently, Tanhaji, the actor didn’t stop dreaming despite some setbacks before hitting the bulls eye. Not many know, but Devgn has a keen interest in technology too, and that pushed him towards opening his own VFX studio. The one’s close to Ajay also reveal that 90 on 100 times, the actor knows the outcome of his own films at the box-office, which is an indication of his understanding of cinema, once it translates to the audio video medium.

Being in the industry for over 25 years, Ajay has a phenomenal script sense and understanding of cinema, and given his line up to follow, he seems to be putting it to the right use by signing on for some of the most exciting film of his career. Having seen it all, he has certainly reserved this phase to do some of his best work in the years to follow.

Comedy

Ajay Devgn and intense performances go hand in hand, and has been discussed millions of time. In-fact, the intensity one of his biggest strength as an actor. But in doing so, one often ignores his ability to make the audience laugh. Ajay has his own style of comedy, which the author terms as “serious comedy”. AJ has his unique flavour of humor, that’s explored best by Rohit Shetty and it’s the seriousness of him in a bizarre scenario that never fails to make the viewers laugh. And it’s his knack of doing comedies that has won him a fanbase in the family audience, particularly in the Gujarat belt. In the last 15 years, Ajay has acted in 12 films in the comic space, of which 10 are successful, speaking volumes about his hold in comedies.

Weakness

Forever Underrated

Ajay Devgn is easily among the most successful actors of Hindi cinema, who has crossed the barrier of being active in the industry as a leading hero for over 25 years as also delivering 25 hit films. He is also among those, who has delivered bumper openers multiple times all through his career, but seldom do we see anyone speak about Ajay Devgn – The Star. He has always been underrated in this front, despite achieve a lot to consolidate his position as one of the most successful actors of Hindi cinema. Probably, a little better push to highlight these achievements. How many of our readers are aware that Ajay Devgn has not delivered an unsuccessful film for last 4 years? How many of our readers are aware that Ajay Devgn has over 40 successful films in his career? These are achievements that not more than 15 people can boast off in the history of Hindi cinema. While Ajay Devgn the actor has got due credit, it’s time for him to position and market his achievements a little better. Enough of being underrated. Enough of the trade terming a success as “surprise” as success is more of a habit for him now. Let the numbers speak.

Opportunities

Multi-Talented

He is the owner of a VFX company that polishes content for cinema across the nation, he is a technically sound director and also has his own production house – Ajay has a holistic exposure to all aspects of filmmaking. And this gives him the wings to imagine and take things to the next level. He could probably bring his dream to life using the visual effects, or bankroll a film to satisfy his creative buds, without being associated with the story in the capacity of an actor. The multi-dimensional approach would give him the bandwidth to streamline content and his presence in the same based on the merits. Given his reach and standing in the industry, he could possibility back stories as a producer, that would otherwise not see the light of day. This serves multiple purpose – different stories being told, and him getting credibility as a producer. So far, Ajay has not really expanded his base as a producer, but it’s certainly the right time to kick off the banner with it’s 2.0 version.

Threats

Commitment over Merit

This is a demon that multiple people in the industry are taken aback by. There have been instances when Ajay has picked up on a script only because of emotional reasons, notwithstanding the merits. And this has certainly taken a toll on his strike rate of delivering successful films. If that’s not enough, at times, his approach to the film is also visible in his performance. In the coming decade of his career, he should certainly do films based on merit, as success of every preceding film will help the next one, thereby elevating his standing in the industry. The roadblocks ought to be bypassed, as with him being in the 50s, this is certainly the last decade of him as a leading hero.

