TOXIC EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: After Goa, Kiara Advani moves to Bengaluru with Yash for the crucial leg of shooting

Yash starrer Toxic is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. At Pinkvilla, we have consistently updated readers on this Geetu Mohandas-directed project. Now, we have exclusively learned that the KGF star, along with Kiara Advani, will begin the Bengaluru schedule soon.

Recently, the makers shot a song sequence in Goa featuring Kiara Advani and Yash, choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya. Now, a source close to the development told us, "After completing the pivotal schedule in Goa, Kiara Advani and Yash have now arrived in Bangalore to begin a long and crucial leg of shooting for Toxic. This schedule will delve into the film’s intense narrative, and both Yash and Kiara are thrilled to bring this unique story to life."

According to the source, the Bengaluru schedule will feature key scenes that will include crucial parts of the storyline.

Pinkvilla had previously revealed that Yash and Kiara Advani had been filming a dance sequence on a grand scale in Goa for the past few weeks. Those present on set were reportedly impressed by the duo’s dance moves. Additionally, the source mentioned that people would get to watch Yash dancing after a long time.

Apart from Kiara Advani and Yash, Toxic also includes Nayanthara. In an interview with Digital Commentary, Akshay Oberoi confirmed that the Lady Superstar will be a part of Yash starrer.

The Fighter actor said, "I’m shooting for Toxic right now with rocking star Yash. Nayanthara is also part of the movie. I shouldn’t talk about the cast much because the makers won’t like it. Also, I’m a big fan of director Geetu Mohandas."

If rumors are to be believed, Nayanthara has replaced Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic. The film is targeting a late 2025 release, but further details about the action thriller remain under wraps. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for regular updates.

