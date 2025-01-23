Akshay Oberoi CONFIRMS Nayanthara to play a lead role in Yash starrer Toxic with director Geetu Mohandas

Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi was recently seen in an interview with Digital Commentary, where he confirmed being part of the Yash-starrer movie Toxic. While speaking about the same, Akshay revealed that Nayanthara would be playing a lead role in the movie.

During the interview, Akshay said, “I’m shooting for Toxic right now with rocking star Yash. Nayanthara is also part of the movie. I shouldn’t talk about the cast much because the makers won’t like it. Also, I’m a big fan of director Geetu Mohandas.”

The official casting of the movie is yet to be announced by the makers, but it seems that Nayanthara is indeed playing a key lead role in the movie. As per early reports, Nayanthara was speculated to be playing Yash’s elder sister in the movie, and now it is likely we will get to see both actors together on screen soon.

According to rumors, Nayanthara had replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan in the Yash-starrer flick, taking on a key role in the movie. Furthermore, aside from Akshay, the film is also rumored to feature actors like Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan, and others in prominent roles, though this hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet. Interestingly, Haasan also lent her voice to the title track of the movie’s teaser, which was unveiled in 2024.

The Yash -starrer movie is expected to be an action-packed thriller centered on the drug trade in Goa. In a recent birthday teaser from the film, the rocking star was seen sporting a suave new look, donning an all-white outfit and creating havoc inside a casino.

See the glimpse of Toxic:

Coming to Yash’s work front, the actor was last seen playing the lead role in the blockbuster venture KGF: Chapter 2. The sequel, directed by Prasanth Neel, delved into the reign of Rocky Bhai after he gained control of the gold mines and the chaos it caused among his enemies who dared to challenge him.

Following the massive success of the 2022 movie, Yash is now gearing up to appear as the lead in Toxic . Additionally, the actor is set to play a significant role in Nitish Tiwari’s Ramayana.

