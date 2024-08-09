EXO’s Chanyeol is all set to debut solo with album Black Out; Check out first teaser and tracklist

EXO’s Chanyeol’s solo album Black Out has finally been announced and it will be released on August 28, 2024. With the release of a teaser poster, the anticipation among fans is increasing as they wonder about the record’s concept. Moreover, the tracklist of the album was also revealed.

On August 9, 2024, the teaser image for EXO’S Chnayeol’s solo album has been released. Titled Black Out, the first teaser has also been dropped which showcases Chanyeol in a cinematic pose where he is running away from something. The poster certainly gives off 90s punk rock vibes, further creating curiosity among fans. He is seen wearing a casual streetwear outfit in the picture along with blond hair.

Moreover, the tracklist for the upcoming album was also included. The record will consist of a total of 6 songs and Black Out, the same name as the album, serves as the title track. The B-side songs of the album are as follows: Hasta La Vista, Ease Up, Back Again, I'm on your side too, and Clover.

The K-pop star will also be holding a live tour concert named City-scape in Seoul in September. The show will take place at BLUESQUARE Mastercard Hall on September 6, 2024, and September 7, 2024.

Chanyeol made his debut as a K-pop idol as an EXO member alongside Baekhyun, Suho, Chen, Xiumin, Sehun, Kai, and Lay in 2012. Formed by SM Entertainment, they made their debut with the first EP, Mama, in 2012, along with the title track of the same name. However, their breakthrough came from the popular single Growl, which is nicknamed ‘National Anthem of Korea’ by fans.

The K-pop idol released his first solo song, SSFW, in 2019. He went on to debut in a subunit called EXO-SC alongside Sehun in the same year and release the EP What a Life. He also starred on the big screen in the indie movie The Box, which garnered immense popularity in Asia. Moreover, he will also be making an appearance in the upcoming K-drama The Frog, to be released in late 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: NCT DREAM's Renjun will return from hiatus with participation in group single Rains in Heaven; to sit out for US leg of world tour