Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Park Eun Bin and Pachinko’s Kim Min Ha to attend Critics Choice Awards

On January 10th, Namoo Actors, the agency, announced that Park Eun Bin will attend the awards ceremony as the lead actor of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which was nominated for the best foreign language drama at the 28th Critics Choice Awards, to be held on January 15th. Park Eun Bin led the 'Woo Young Woo Syndrome' by lovingly expressing Woo Young Woo, a lawyer with autism, in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', which was well received for his warm gaze toward the socially underprivileged.

Kim Min Ha, the lead actor of 'Pachinko' (Apple TV+), will also attend the awards ceremony. Kim Min Ha received worldwide attention for playing the strong female character Seon Ja in her youth in 'Pachinko', which depicts the story of a Korean family in Japan who lived through turbulent times from the 1910s to the 1980s. Critics' Choice is an award in which American film and broadcast critics evaluate the work quality and acting ability of the actors, and last year, 'Squid Game' won two awards, including the Best Foreign Language Drama Award and Best Actor Award (Lee Jung Jae).

In addition to the TV category, director Park Chan Wook's 'Decision To Leave' was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at this year's awards ceremony.

Park Eun Bin’s achievements:

At the 50th International Emmy Awards ceremony last year, The King’s Affection was named the winning film in the telenovela category, beating out nominations from China, Spain, and Brazil. The International Emmy Awards are awards ceremonies for television works outside the United States. It was a box office success with the highest viewership rating of 12.1% in Korea, and was released worldwide through OTT Netflix, ranking first in 12 countries and ranking fourth worldwide, proving the global popularity of Korean historical dramas.

In addition, at the 17th Seoul Drama Awards held last September, the writer's award (Han Hee Jeong) in the international competition category and the best actor award (Park Eun Bin) were recognized at the 49th Korean Broadcasting Awards. Park Eun Bin can be said to be one of the most active actresses this year. Last year, through the KBS 2TV drama The King’s Affection, it recorded stable viewership ratings and received good reviews. It was a natural achievement of Park Eun Bin, who has continued her work activities. Extraordinary Attorney Woo is not a work that was broadcast on a well-known channel, but it turned the industry on its head by rising vertically from the first broadcast rating of 0.948% to the highest rating of 17.534%. It is hard to find ratings that rise this much. And Park Eun Bin, who plays the main character Woo Young Woo, shined.

Park Eun Bin as an actor:

Park Eun Bin has been acting since she was a child and has accumulated stable acting skills. As she met Woo Young Woo, she showed her true value and revealed the presence of a good actor. Park Eun Bin, who has become Woo Young Woo itself to the extent that traces of her painstaking research can be seen, captivated viewers with her dramatic ratings. It was an unimaginably perfect encounter with Woo Young Woo, not Park Eun Bin.

Since 2020, CJ ENM has been selecting and awarding people who have presented a new vision for the cultural industry based on their own originality throughout the entertainment industry as 'Visionary', which sheds light on people who have inspired the industry through constant challenges and forecasts the future of the entertainment industry, plans to hold an awards ceremony at the beginning of the year to further solidify its purpose. A total of 10 people selected as '2023 Visionary' are Kim Hye Soo, Na Young Seok, Ma Dong Seok, Park Eun Bin, Park Chan Wook, IU, (G)I-DLE, Lee Jung Jae, Lee Jin Joo, and Jung Seo Kyung. Park Eun Bin became a character herself who confronts the world's prejudices in the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo and brought about a global syndrome. She also raised the value of her acting even more by transforming the stereotypes of society through the character of 'Woo Young Woo'.

Apple TV+ released the original series 'Pachinko', which cost 100 billion won, to the world. Based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name, 'Pachinko' is a chronicle of love and separation, war and peace, victory and judgment that began with forbidden love in Korea, Japan and the United States. 'Pachinko', which deals with the story of a Korean immigrant family, is an eight-episode series starring actors Yoon Yeo Jung, Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ah, and Jung Eun Chae. 'Pachinko' was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Series award at the awards ceremony.

Lee Min Ho, who played the role of Han Soo, who worked with Kim Min Ha, is in the middle of filming the drama 'Ask the Stars', so he was inevitably unable to attend.

ALSO READ: BIGBANG's Taeyang and BTS' Jimin exude charm in latest VIBE poster: 5 reasons it could be the next viral song

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.