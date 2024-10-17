Family by Choice Ep 3-4 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung's teenage days are emotionally charged with parental chaos and vulnerability

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

Taken from the globally cherished Chinese drama Go Ahead, Family by Choice unfolds the touching yet emotionally complex journey of Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung). These three childhood friends grew up together, forging an unbreakable bond after enduring deep personal losses. Nurtured by Juwon’s father, Jeongjae (Choi Won Young), and Sanha’s father, Daeuk (Choi Moo Sung), they learned to heal from their past traumas, despite not being related by blood.

However, as they transition into adulthood, Sanha and Haejun set out to reconnect with their biological families, leaving Juwon feeling abandoned and betrayed. A decade later, the trio reunites, but the past resurfaces, bringing old wounds and unresolved emotions to light. Juwon grapples with her lingering resentment, while Sanha and Haejun confront unexpected romantic feelings for her, complicating their once-sibling-like bond. As they navigate the intricacies of love, loyalty, and the concept of family, they must face the question: can they reconcile their past, or will it ultimately drive them apart?

Watch the trailer for Family by Choice here;

A recap of episodes 3 and 4

In Family by Choice Episodes 3 and 4, the storyline delves deeper into the characters' emotional struggles and complex family dynamics. Episode 3 starts with a surprising visit from a man claiming to be Hae Jun’s birth father, leaving Hae Jun speechless but also relieved at the revelation that his father had not completely abandoned him. Eager to understand more about this man who has suddenly reappeared in his life, Hae Jun and San Ha seek advice from Aunt Yi Hyun to learn more about his character and motives. Their conversation brings insight but also raises questions about the real reasons behind his father's sudden return after all these years.

Meanwhile, Episode 4 shifts focus to Ju Won, who excitedly anticipates a date with a seemingly perfect boy; good-looking and smart. However, her enthusiasm soon fades when his comments disappoint her, revealing a shallowness she didn't expect. Simultaneously, San Ha and his father face their own challenges as an unwelcome visitor stirs up painful memories that San Ha had tried to bury. The tension escalates when Hae Jun's birth father sends a surprise gift, sparking a conflict between Hae Jun and a colleague who questions the intentions behind the gesture.

Our review of Family by Choice episodes 3 and 4

Family by Choice Episodes 3 and 4 dive deeper into the emotional chaos that unfolds as past traumas resurface, especially for Haejun and Sanha. The return of their parents brings turmoil and vulnerability, leaving the trio grappling with painful memories and unresolved feelings. Each of the three main characters faces moments when their sadness and confusion threaten to overshadow the versions of themselves they've grown into. These episodes highlight the struggle of navigating adolescence while carrying the weight of family wounds.

Sanha's response to his mother's return is especially soul-stirring. Having long since given up on receiving any affection from her, he maintains a composed exterior. However, the appearance of his new sister stirs something within him, triggering memories that make him more vulnerable than he'd like to admit. It’s not easy for him to face a part of his life that he thought he had buried, and the sight of her forces him to reconsider what family really means. Meanwhile, Haejun's longing for a deeper connection with his birth parents makes him project his feelings onto Sanha, who he believes still has a chance at reclaiming a family bond. Haejun's desperation for his mother’s embrace and his attempt to seek out a blood connection reveals his need for validation and belonging, intensifying the emotional strain between the two friends.

Amidst the focus on Sanha’s struggles, it’s Juwon who quietly emerges as a source of understated resilience. While she isn't without her moments of adolescent impulsiveness, her capacity to confront her longing for her mother with a level-headedness that the boys struggle to achieve becomes increasingly apparent. Juwon’s emotional maturity is subtle yet striking, showing that while she may not always act beyond her years, she has learned how to cope with her own wounds better than her two childhood friends.

The fathers, Jeongjae and Daeuk, are just as caught off guard by the turbulent changes. Their efforts to keep up with the evolving needs of their sons reveal their own vulnerabilities and doubts. They try to be the anchors in their sons' lives, but with the past resurfacing so abruptly, it’s unclear whether their attempts will be enough to keep the boys steady amidst the emotional upheaval. The sincerity of their love for the children is unquestionable, but the path forward is riddled with complexities that are difficult for them to navigate.

These episodes remind us that the journey to healing is rarely straightforward. As the characters wrestle with love, loss, and the lingering impact of their families, Family by Choice shows the profound and often messy nature of growing up and learning what it means to be truly connected.

