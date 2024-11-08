Family by Choice stars Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon fuel dating rumors as playful interaction clip goes VIRAL

Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon are currently co-starring in the ongoing youth drama Family By Choice. The two actors are winning viewers’ hearts with their synergy. However, their heart-fluttering chemistry is equally present in their real-life interaction. During a recent life, the pair was quite friendly with each other and their interaction ignited dating rumors.

Although the first speculation about their romantic involvement arose even before Family By Choice premiered, it was a recent life that further fueled the rumors. On November 6, Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon appeared on Viki Live. At one point during the livestream, the duo were having some snacks but the True Beauty actor was struggling with opening his chips bag.

His co-star didn’t hesitate a moment to feed him some chips until he opened his own packet. The clip initially went viral online and some questioned if they were more than friends in real life.

Many even wanted them to date, praising their effortless chemistry. Meanwhile, others couldn’t hello but appreciate their courage as many times K-celebs refrain from getting friendly with their co-stars to avoid dating rumors.

However, this is not the first time the duo had fans fooled with their unparalleled chemistry. Their dating rumor first arrived on October 9, when during another live, Hwang In Yeop clearly showed his fondness for Jung Chaeyeon. He even held her arm and wrapped them around hers. He kept gazing at her affectionately throughout the whole live.

At one point, the actor even gently put his finger on her lips to silence her. Their playful exchange immediately became a hot topic and many wondered if they were actually just very comfortable with each other. Fans also think that they might have grown closer during the filming of Family By Choice and they later became real-life friends. Whatever their relationship is, fans are for sure rooting for the pair.

Meanwhile, Hwang In Yeop and Jung Chaeyeon are starring as childhood friends in JTBC Youth rom-com Family By Choice. Along with Bae Hyun Sung, the trio grew up together through their teenage years in the drama and reunited after 10 years to rekindle their lost friendship.

