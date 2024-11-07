Family by Choice Ep 9-10 Review: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung's reunion as adults feels rushed and awkward

Name: Family by Choice

Cast: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, Bae Hyun Sung, Choi Won Young, Choi Moo Sung

Genre: Rom-com, coming-of-age, family, drama

No. of Episodes: 16

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Plot of Family by Choice

In Family by Choice, inspired by the beloved Chinese drama Go Ahead, we follow the heartwarming yet turbulent lives of Kim Sanha (Hwang In Yeop), Yoon Juwon (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Haejun (Bae Hyun Sung). These three grew up together, bound not by blood but by shared loss and the nurturing care of Juwon’s father, Jeongjae (Choi Won Young), and Sanha’s father, Daeuk (Choi Moo Sung). Through the years, they found solace in each other, building a family out of friendship and healing their emotional scars.

As they reach adulthood, though, life pulls Sanha and Haejun in different directions, pushing them to seek connections with their biological families. For Juwon, their departure is a devastating blow, leaving her feeling adrift and abandoned by the people she thought would be by her side forever.

A decade later, fate brings the trio back together. But with that reunion comes a flood of old wounds, lingering questions, and unspoken feelings. Juwon finds herself torn between resentment and longing, as both Sanha and Haejun begin to see her in a new light, stirring unexpected romantic feelings. Together, they must navigate the fragile balance of loyalty, love, and family, confronting whether they can truly forgive the past, or if it will ultimately be the force that drives them apart.

A recap of episodes 9 and 10

In Episode 9 of Family by Choice, Juwon faces heartbreak as she learns that Sanha and Haejun have each decided to leave, the former heading to Seoul, and the latter to the United States. The thought of losing her two closest friends, who had become family to her, brings Juwon to tears, while her father, Jungjae, struggles with the pain of seeing them go. Feeling like pieces of his family are slipping away, he too is left with a deep sense of emptiness.

Fast-forward to Episode 10, ten years later, Sanha and Haejun return to celebrate Juwon’s birthday. But after so much time apart, the reunion is not the heartwarming moment Juwon had once dreamed of. She finds herself unexpectedly indifferent and even a bit resentful, unable to summon the joy she once felt for them.

As the family gathers to celebrate, a shocking truth about Haejun’s past surfaces, shaking everyone and adding tension to their already complicated reunion. The revelation forces each of them to confront the difficult past they had tried to bury, making them question what it truly means to be family.

Our review of Family by Choice episodes 9 and 10

Episodes 9 and 10 of Family by Choice take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster as the beloved trio; Sanha, Juwon, and Haejun, reunite after a decade of separation. What could have been a warm, heart-lifting reunion turns out to be surprisingly awkward and bittersweet, as their once unbreakable bond is now strained by years of distance and unspoken feelings. The reunion feels rushed, and rather than a joyful homecoming, there’s a heavy undercurrent of resentment and regret, especially for Ju Won, who bore the pain of being left behind.

Juwon’s frustration feels incredibly real and justified; while Sanha and Haejun were off building new lives, she remained in the same place, clinging to memories of their family. Her bitterness is palpable, and as viewers, we can’t help but empathize with her. She had been the glue holding their makeshift family together, and seeing Sanha and Haejun move on without her struck a chord. This resentment is deepened when they all gather for her birthday, only for Juwon to feel that things are nowhere near as joyful as she’d once imagined. Her silent tears echo the unspoken anguish of being abandoned by the people she cherished most.

Meanwhile, the fathers; Jeongjae and Daeuk continue to steal the show with their heartwarming yet subtly tragic portrayals. Jeongjae’s lonely back as he bids farewell to his sons is a painful sight, capturing the quiet sorrow of a parent letting go. But there’s a beautiful contrast, too, in how these fathers cheerfully open their arms when Sanha and Haejun return, their love undiminished by time. The unwavering warmth they show the boys, despite the years of separation, brings a sliver of hope and a sense of home that softens the episode’s heaviness.

The episodes also unravel some intriguing questions about the boys’ lives in the interim. Sanha’s prolonged absence is explained by family complications, hinting that his return might not be as permanent as Juwon hopes. And Haejun, while seemingly aimless, appears to have secrets of his own, perhaps more connected than anyone realizes. The subplot between Haejun and Dal also brings a sweet, refreshing dynamic, though Haejun’s obliviousness to Dal’s feelings creates a comical tension.

The highlight, however, is Sanha’s long-awaited confession to Juwon, giving SanWon fans a moment they’d been eagerly anticipating. As romance begins to bloom, we see the complex web of relationships and emotions deepen, making it clear that while time may have driven them apart, the possibility of love and reconciliation still lingers. These episodes capture the beautiful and messy reality of family, showing how years and distance can strain even the closest of bonds, but ultimately leaving viewers hopeful for healing and growth.

