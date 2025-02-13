Fierce or cringe? BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s alter ego Vixi sparks debate; know her 5 versions for solo album

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has once again captured attention with her latest update. As part of her evolving creative direction, she has introduced multiple alter egos to accompany her new era: Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, and Speedi. Each persona reflects a unique aspect of her identity. Most recently, Lisa dropped her newest and most daring alter ego yet: Vixi. Unlike the previous personas, Vixi has a bold and rebellious aura, self-described as being in her “villain era”. Her personality is intense, fearless, and unapologetically edgy.

Accompanying her introduction, Lisa shared a list of defining traits for Vixi: her star sign is Scorpio, her aura is red, and her favorite colors are black and red. Vixi fears nothing, keeps a Doberman as a pet, and claims her lucky number is 13. Her favorite snack? Black licorice. Her drink of choice? ‘Your tears’. She cryptically lists her favorite place as ‘behind your back’, and her best friend? ‘You (for now)’. Her signature accessories include lashes and nails, and her theme song is the provocatively titled F*ck Up the World.

While some fans appreciate Lisa’s creative storytelling and commitment to embodying different personas, Vixi has received a mixed reception online. Many netizens find the alter ego a bit exaggerated, comparing it to an edgy internet trend from the early 2000s. Some have described it as reminiscent of Tumblr-era aesthetics and past alternative subcultures, calling it more cringeworthy than cool. Others believe the dramatic, rebellious persona might appeal more to younger audiences who enjoy over-the-top character-building.

However, not all feedback has been negative. Some fans enjoy the theatrical and playful aspects of Lisa’s alter egos, appreciating the exaggerated nature as a fun and nostalgic tribute to past trends. They see it as a bold, carefree way for Lisa to explore her artistic range beyond the conventional K-pop image. Regardless of the divided opinions, Lisa’s introduction of Vixi has undoubtedly sparked discussions across social media.