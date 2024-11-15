FTISLAND's Minhwan reportedly sold family home for 3.8 billion KRW in August amid feud with ex-wife LABOUM's Yulhee

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and prostitution.

FTISLAND’s drummer Minhwan has reportedly sold a property in Gangnam’s Yulhyun Dong area for 3.8 billion KRW (2.7 million USD), marking a significant financial move amid ongoing legal and personal controversies. The sale, which took place in mid-August, was disclosed through the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport’s real transaction price system, confirming the transaction value.

According to reports, Minhwan had originally purchased the property about a decade ago for around 1.2 billion KRW (855,288 USD). The home, situated in a quiet residential area of Yulhyun Dong, was custom-built by Minhwan as a multi-family residence, featuring one basement floor and two above-ground floors. He reportedly designed the house to accommodate his extended family, with Minhwan, his then-wife Yulhee (a former member of LABOUM), and their children living on the main floor, while his parents resided on the upper floor.

The family home became a symbol of the couple’s early years together following their marriage in 2018. However, their relationship faced turmoil, culminating in a public divorce in December 2023. Since then, it is reported that Minhwan continued to live in the residence with his children and parents, while Yulhee moved out following the separation.

This news comes at a time when Minhwan is embroiled in multiple legal disputes and serious allegations. He is currently under police investigation for allegedly soliciting prostitution, a claim that has drawn considerable media attention. Additionally, his ex-wife Yulhee has come forward with accusations, alleging that Minhwan frequented hostess bars during their marriage, further fueling speculation about the reasons behind their split. In light of the growing controversy, Minhwan’s agency, FNC Entertainment, issued a statement announcing that he would be suspending all media activities indefinitely.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and the ongoing investigation, Minhwan has decided to step back from his activities. We will cooperate fully with the authorities and ask for your understanding,” FNC Entertainment stated.

The sale of the family home marks a significant chapter in Minhwan’s personal life as he navigates legal battles and family adjustments. Meanwhile, fans and the general public remain watchful, awaiting further developments in the ongoing investigation and the evolving narrative of Minhwan and Yulhee’s turbulent split.

