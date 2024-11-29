FTISLAND's Minhwan writes to fans after cops close prostitute solicitation case citing 'lack of evidence': 'Distorted speculations...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and prostitution.

FTISLAND member Choi Minhwan has been cleared of allegations of soliciting prostitution and sexual misconduct following a month-long investigation by the Seoul Gangnam Police Department. On November 29th KST, the authorities announced their decision not to forward the case to prosecutors due to insufficient evidence, putting an end to a controversy that had gripped the public.

Shortly after the announcement, Minhwan took to Instagram to address fans directly. “First, I sincerely apologize for causing concern to my fans due to this situation,” he began in a heartfelt post. Minhwan explained his decision to remain silent during the investigation, emphasizing the difficulty of facing baseless claims and distorted speculations. “Countless articles were spilled, spreading one-sided claims and false facts as if they were true,” he wrote. “I believed it would only worsen the situation if I spoke prematurely.”

Minhwan also acknowledged the impact on his loved ones, including his three young children. “Above all, I felt the need to handle the situation well for the sake of my family.” He expressed deep remorse to fans and fellow FTISLAND members, stating, “I am truly sorry for the pain and difficulty I’ve caused. I deeply regret my actions and am reflecting on them.”

Meanwhile, these allegations surfaced on October 24th, when Minhwan’s ex-wife, former LABOUM member Yulhee, posted a YouTube video accusing him of misconduct. She alleged that Minhwan frequented adult entertainment venues and presented audio suggesting solicitation, shocking many. Additionally, she accused him of inappropriate behavior in front of their family.

In response, Minhwan announced a hiatus from all activities and was removed from ongoing broadcasts. However, as the investigation progressed, it was revealed that Yulhee declined to cooperate with police inquiries multiple times, casting doubt on her claims.

On the other hand, Minhwan concluded his statement with a promise to fans: “I will strive to show a more mature and responsible version of myself.” The artist also expressed gratitude for the support he received during this turbulent period.

Minhwan and Yulhee, who married in 2018, share a son and twin daughters. The couple divorced in December 2022, leaving their relationship fraught with public and personal challenges.

