Yulhee to file lawsuit against ex-husband FTISLAND’s Minhwan’s for custody of kids and alimony amid his prostitution solicitation controversy

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse and prostitution which might be disturbing to a few.

Yulhee, the ex-wife of FTISLAND’s Minhwan has decided to file a lawsuit against him to take over the custody of their 3 kids after exposing his prostitution solicitation. The controversy emerged, when on a TV Chosun show, the ex-LABOUM member brought a startling accusation against her ex-husband, saying that during their marriage, he used to visit hostess bars.

According to the latest report, Yulhee filed a lawsuit at the Seoul Family Court, requesting a revision of the custody of their 3 kids and property division. It was revealed that there was no proper discussion about child custody or alimony during the time of her divorce from Minhwan back in 2023.

As per reports, following their divorce, the FTISLAND member took custody of their children until Yulhee felt financially stable enough to have them with her.

However, although, she reportedly wasn’t on board with the decision, she didn’t take any legal action. Only recently, she learned that she can in fact file for custody of their 3 children and even receive a division of properly. It was revealed that the ex-K-pop idol belatedly filed a lawsuit for the same reasons.

For the unversed, on October 24, Yulhee appeared on a TV show called Now, I’m Alone. During her episode, she addresses her concerns regarding her divorce from Minhwan, saying that although it was a mutual decision at that time, she felt unjustly blamed for the situation.

Advertisement

Talking about the public scrutiny further, she revealed the shocking reason that played a part in their separation. She claimed that Minhwan had visited hostess bars many times during the time of their marriage. She also exposed a phone conversation between him and his acquaintance, where the FTISLAND member asked for a reservation at a hostess bar.

Yulhee also claimed that Minhwan also touched her inappropriately in front of family members, hinting at his troubling behavior. These startling claims led law enforcement to launch an investigation into the K-pop idol. Amid the controversy, he was also edited out from The Return of Superman episode and even was replaced for FTISLAND’s performance at Grand Mint Festival 2024.

ALSO READ: FTISLAND's Minhwan to go on hiatus amid prostitution solicitation controversy; group to promote as 2 members