G-Dragon’s side reveals reason for Übermensch Bangkok concert cancellation after intense fan backlash

G-Dragon's August 2 Bangkok concert Bangkok was called off with an official notice by the concert organizer AEG Presents Asia on July 10. The development came just two days after fans' protests over G-Dragon's agency's misdemeanor towards both the artist and his fans. Following fan flak regarding the Übermensch show cancellation, on July 11, the label shared the reason for the same, as reported by K-media outlet My Daily.

Fan protests leading to G-Dragon's Bangkok show of Übermensch World Tour being canceled

Previously, the reason for the cancellation of the Bangkok Übermensch concert was speculated to be the growing discontent of fans regarding the agency, Galaxy Corporation's alleged mismanagement of G-Dragon's schedule. Fans sent protest trucks to the agency over claims that the concert organizers for long hours of delay in show start, unofficial entities selling show tickets, the agency's CEO having too media exposure and more.

However, the real reason for the Bangkok show being called off, was something completely different, as per the latest notice.

G-Dragon's agency shares why Bangkok Übermensch concert was cancelled

As per Galaxy Corporation's latest notice, "The cancellation of this [Bangkok] concert was a measure taken due to the characteristics of the Rajamangala National Stadium, an outdoor concert venue, amidst a series of patients suffering from heatstroke due to the unusual and record-breaking heat waves." They explained, "This decision was made with the health and safety of fans as the top priority."

They further mentioned that the alternative concert time and venue will also be announced later. However, that will be done by "taking into account the heat waves and rainy season and considering safety [of the artist and audience]." They apologized for the inconveniences that the ticket buyers might have to face.

"The artist and his agency are doing their best to deliver a performance that will live up to your expectations, and are preparing to make that moment a special time that you will remember for a long time," they stated. The agency, thus, cited unfavorable weather as the basis of their decision, and avoided commenting on the mismanagement allegations.

