Taeyeon from the K-pop girl group, Girls’ Generation has certainly riled up her fans with reports of her returning to the music scene with a brand new solo album. Although not confirmed, she is rumored to release her full-length record in the month of August.

SNSD's Taeyeon to make her solo comeback in August

On June 13, 2024, Taeyeon from the legendary K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation released a new video on her official YouTube channel, connecting with her fans and loved ones. The concept of the video was “secrets that can't be told” where she read stories and letters from SONEs (Girls’ Generation’s fandom name) and offered her solutions to the problems. With her experience as a radio jockey, she communicated with her fans very skillfully.

Towards the end of the video, Taeyeon revealed that it is no secret that she indeed loves SONE the most in the world. However, she also contemplated sharing her own secret with fans, then surprised the staff by suddenly revealing the name of her new track. Nevertheless, the title of the new song was blurred out in the video, keeping it another secret to be revealed later.

The sudden revelation made the fans excited about her upcoming music and everyone began to discuss about it online. Furthermore, SM Entertainment had also mentioned her name on their upcoming planner of releases. This time she will be making her comeback with her fourth full-length solo album.

More about Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Taeyeon, the member and leader of SNSD made her official debut as a K-pop idol in 2007 with the single Into the New World alongside Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Jessica, and Seohyun. The group was given the title of The Nation's Girl Group in South Korea for its enormous success and popularity.

The K-pop idol made her solo debut with the album, I along with the title track of the same name, and cemented her name in the industry. Some of her popular hits include Rain, Why, Four Seasons, Happy and more. Recently she released her solo EP To. X along with the music video for the title track on 2023. Are you excited for her upcoming new album?

