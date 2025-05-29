'Love to visit India': GOOD BOY star Park Bo Gum shares his wish to star in a musical, sends heartfelt 'Dhanyawaad' to desi fans

Park Bo Gum is everywhere right now. From headlines about his upcoming sports drama Good Boy to the buzz around his past masterpiece, When Life Gives You Tangerines with IU, the 31-year-old actor is impossible to miss. And if you caught him moonlighting as a weather reporter? Yes, that was just another quirky move to promote Good Boy, and fans loved it.

Advertisement

But Park Bo Gum’s popularity isn’t just limited to South Korea anymore. He’s become a global heartthrob, winning fans from Tokyo to Toronto. And guess what? He’s winning hearts in India, too.

Park Bo Gum's Love For Indian Audience

Recently, Park Bo Gum gave a shoutout to his Indian fans and expressed a genuine desire to visit the country. Turns out, he’s been paying attention to the growing love from this side of the world. In a roundtable interaction, when asked if Park Bo Gum would like to do a film or collaborate with a filmmaker, the actor shares, "If the opportunity allows," he said, "I would love to visit India for a production, or maybe do a musical within India."

Park Bo Gum and His Desi Style Of Saying Thank You

Park Bo Gum shared that he’d be thrilled to join the cast alongside Sang Yi, saying it would truly make him happy. Just imagine the two of them bringing their charm to an Indian backdrop? The internet would go bonkers for sure.

Advertisement

When asked in an interview to share a message to his Indian fans. The actor shares, “To my Indian friends, Dhanyawaad." He checked that Dhanyawaad (Thank You) is the correct way of greeting. He continues, "Thank you for your support and love. I really want to go to India. I don't know when, but if I have a chance to go to India, I really want to meet and greet you all. I hope so. So thank you a lot. Dhanyawaad.”

Park Bo Gum’s sincerity, humility, and warmth make him not just a great actor but a genuinely lovable human being. His growing Indian fan base isn’t just a number, it’s a bond.

And let’s be honest, the idea of Park Bo Gum dancing to Bollywood beats or walking the streets of Mumbai or any part of India is enough to make any fan dream a little harder. With India fast becoming a hotspot for all things Korean, from K-Dramas and K-Pop to variety shows and fan meets, Park Bo Gum’s heartfelt nod to the country feels timely and exciting.

Advertisement

Whether it’s through a musical, a film shoot, or just a sweet fan event, fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Park Bo Gum finds his way to Indian shores soon.

Park Bo Gum's Upcoming Project - Good Boy

Good Boy tells the story of international medalists who join the police force through a special Olympic recruitment program. Instead of medals, they now carry police IDs and face challenges far different from the sports world—dealing with crime, injustice, and tough cases.

Park Bo Gum’s character becomes part of a special team called the Olympic Avengers, which focuses on violent crimes. Using the skills and discipline from their athletic careers, they (Park Bo Gum and others) work together to bring justice in a new way. The series will premiere on May 31, 7:10 PM. Stay tuned.

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun turn into journos for sports drama? Check out Good Boy team's unique approach to promotions