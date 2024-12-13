Good Partner's Jang Nara reveals how 'living recklessly' and overworking deteriorated health during early acting days

Jang Nara has recently talked about how hard she has worked to build her illustrious career. She recently revealed that there were times in her early acting days when she was too overworked and even suffered multiple health issues. We can't help but admire the actress who has gone through so many difficulties to reach where she is today.

Recently, Jang Nara appeared on Chae Jung An's YouTube channel recalling the days when they were high school classmates. Today both of them stand tall with their unprecedented success. While discussing the highs and lows of their career, the Good Partnet actress revealed how hard she worked to build everything. She talked about how she was always exhausted due to constantly working and it ultimately took a major toll on her health.

The Good Partner actress suffered multiple health issues including stomach ulcers, abnormal liver function, and even an intestinal perforation. "I was living recklessly," she commented.

During the interview, Jang Nara also shared how she thought about quitting once. She revealed while working on a project she asked her film director husband what If she quit. However, after having an emotional exchange, she decided to let go of the thoughts and carry on with the help of her loved ones.

Her recent confession is a reminder to all of us that we should take a breather from time to time while working on our dreams.

Watch the full episode here:

Jang Nara debuted as a singer in the early 2000s and consistently produced hit songs, rising to become one of the top stars in the Korean entertainment industry. Her acting career began with the 2002 drama Succesful Story of a Bright Girl. In the following years, she was able to land a solid foothold with her phenomenal screen presence in popular works like Iron Masked Singer (2010), School 2013 (2012), Fated to Love You (2014), Go Back Couple (2017), The Last Empress (2018), V.I.P (2019), Oh My Baby (2020), Sell Your Haunted House (2021), Cheer Up (2022), Family: The Unbreakable Bond (2023), My Happy Ending (2023), and more.

Most recently, she took on the lead role in SBS legal drama Good Partner, co-starring Nam Ji Hyun. Her performance as a veteran divorce lawyer earned global praise, helping the show achieve solid viewership ratings each week.

