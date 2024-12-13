Her Private Life star Kim Jae Wook recalls how ex-girlfriend dumped him just one week after dating; reason will SHOCK you

Kim Jae Wook recently talked about his tragic breakup. In his latest interview, the Her Private Life star revealed that his ex-girlfriend left him for her previous boyfriend. But it didn't stop there as she would soon come back, saying she regretted her decision, leaving the actor with mixed feelings towards the whole situation.

On December 11, Kim Jae Wook made an appearance on I Live Alone's Park Na Rae's own YouTube show Narae-sik. When asked if he had ever been rejected by a woman after confessing his feelings, the actor had something shocking to reveal. He replied that he faced a devastating breakup just one week into dating.

"She dumped me to get back with her previous boyfriend," his answer left Park Na Rae in absolute shock. But the Death's Game star had more to reveal. However, the reunion didn't last long and just a few days later, his ex-girlfriend reached out to him again saying that she regretted leaving him.

"'You shouldn't have left me,' I thought. I would have treated her very nicely," Kim Jae Wook recalled his feelings from the past. However, it seems like the actor refused to rekindle the romance and found his way out of the toxic situation. During the interview, he also revealed that his ideal type is someone who is funny, but not too much, rather her sense of humor should match his.

Watch the full episode here:

Despite being in the public eye, Kim Jae Wook has managed to keep his love life under wraps except for some rumors that were dismissed by his agencies.

Previously, he was speculated to be in a relationship with Lee El for two times, once in 2018 and then in 2019. However, both times, his agency firmly denied the gossip.

There were also rumors of him dating Her Private Life co-star Park Min Young, however, it was never confirmed many believed their heart-fluttering chemistry in the hit rom-com was the main reason behind the rise of the speculation.

On the work front, Kim Jae Wook currently has two Netflix dramas in the pipeline- Melo Movie with Choi Wook Shik and Park Bo Young and Hong Rang starring Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah.

