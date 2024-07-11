Is Jang Nara divorcing non-celeb husband Jung Ha Chul? Details of absurd rumor stemming from social media activity revealed

Actress Jang Nara, known for her roles in K-dramas like My Happy Ending, Go Back Couple and Sell Your Haunted House, recently found herself embroiled in rumors suggesting she was heading for divorce after just 2 years of marriage. However, these rumors have since been debunked, much to the relief of her fans, who were initially shocked by the news.

Jang Nara gets caught up in divorce rumors

On July 10th, rumors circulated widely in online communities suggesting that Jang Nara was planning to divorce after 2 years of marriage. Speculation intensified when the actress began following the account of a lawyer known for handling divorce cases.

In reality, Jang Nara's decision to follow the lawyer on social media was related to her upcoming acting role. She is preparing to portray a divorce lawyer in the new drama Good Partner and therefore sought advice and insights from professionals in that field.

Later on the evening of July 10th, Jang Nara attended the press conference for Good Partner and proudly discussed her own happy marriage. The actress shared that while deeply immersed in her character, particularly during sad scenes, she often contemplated why her character chose to marry despite knowing the outcome. However, after finishing her work, Jang Nara returned home to her cherished husband and reflected on the stark differences between drama and reality.

In addition, Jang Nara expressed her admiration for her husband, emphasizing his unwavering support in her career. She revealed that he was instrumental in introducing her to the team of Good Partner and often helped her prepare by reading and discussing scripts together at home.

Furthermore, the actress extended her gratitude to SBS, acknowledging them for not only allowing her to take on challenging roles like in VIP but also for introducing her to her husband, who is a member of the camera team.

Earlier, during her appearance on You Quiz on the Block at the end of last year, Jang Nara proudly praised her husband. She fondly described his beautiful smile, warm heart, and sincere nature, highlighting his dedication to his work as particularly admirable. She expressed her happiness in spending her life with such an exceptional person, emphasizing that she was the one who confessed her feelings first.

On June 26, 2022, Jang Nara held a private wedding at the Bonelli Garden in Seoul, attended by her family and close acquaintances. The event was hosted by her close friend Park Kyung Lim. During the ceremony, Jung Yong Hwa from CNBLUE, who starred alongside Jang Nara in Sell Your Haunted House, performed the song Love Light to celebrate the couple's union.

Jung Tae Woo and Jang Nara’s brother, Jang Sung Won, shared congratulatory messages on Instagram to celebrate Jang Nara's wedding. After concluding her wedding festivities, Jang Nara expressed her gratitude for the warm wishes and affection from fans. She pledged to reciprocate their love and support by leading a joyful and fulfilling life as a devoted wife at home and a dedicated actress in her professional endeavors.

