GOT7’s 9th Debut Anniversary: 4 best songs of the group feat. You Calling Me Name and more
As we celebrate GOT7’s 9th debut anniversary, let’s take a look at some of the best songs by the group over the years. Read ahead to know more.
GOT7 is composed of seven members: JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP Got It?, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart. The group gained attention also for their live performances, which often include elements of martial arts tricking and street dancing. The group left JYP Entertainment in 2021
GOT7’s Jinyoung
Jinyoung will release his first solo mini album 'Chapter 0: WITH' on January 18th. It is his solo song released six months after he released his solo digital single 'Dive' in July of last year, and official solo debut album. Celebrating the 11th anniversary of his debut this year, he prepared this album to repay his fans who supported his activities. In addition to the double title track 'Cotton Candy' and 'Letter', 'Chapter 0: With' contains five songs including 'Animal', 'The Miracle of Meeting You', and 'Goodnight'. While Park Jinyoung was busy filming the Disney+ original series 'The Witch', he directly participated in composing and writing lyrics for the album, enhancing the overall perfection.
Jackson Wang:
Jackson will be on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, which will be held in the Coachella Valley in Indio, California, USA from April 14th to 16th and 21st to 23rd. Frank Ocean is scheduled to perform on the 16th and 23rd as the headliner. In addition to Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, who have confirmed their appearance as headliners, the most popular stars will also perform on the Coachella stage. Jackson said that this is the second time he has been on the Coachella stage since last year. The fact that he was officially invited as a singer for two consecutive years proves that he is in the limelight as a global trending artist at home and abroad.
Youngjae:
On MBC's 'Late Night Ghost Talk' scheduled to be broadcast today (12th) at 10:00 pm, Seo Yi Sook, a popular voice actor who received the first full payment for the story of 'Newlyweds' attic, hosts MBC Radio's 'Close Friend' and radios at the '2022 MBC Entertainment Awards' ‘Daldi (Sweet DJ)’ GOT7’s Youngjae, who won the DJ Rookie of the Year award, stepped up as a special ghost/guest.
BamBam:
On January 13th, the first video on BamBam's YouTube channel 'BamBam' was 'BamBam! I am BamBam living in a nice house'. In the released video, BamBam said, “Welcome to my home. It's really awkward because it's the first time I've shown my house to other people," he said, "I'd appreciate it if you give me time to adapt as it's my first time today," introducing the living room with a neat interior.
Let’s take a look at some of their best songs over the years :-
Just Right
'Just Right' is a song about a man trying to inspire confidence in his girlfriend who is always worried. It has a southern hip-hop rhythm with a pop melody. In particular, the Grammy Award-winning duo Jackie Boyz, who were in charge of producing famous foreign artists, was in charge of composing and producing the title song of GOT7, and Park Jinyoung participated in writing the lyrics to improve the song's perfection. In particular, it is said that GOT7's unique lively character was expressed more lovably by expressing the feeling of a fairy in a small place as if they had just come out of a doll's house in a witty way. Here, experimental performances, sweet melodies and overlapping lyrics catch the eye.
NOT BY THE MOON
In the MV, GOT7 appeared in pure white outfits and captured attention with their explosive singing ability and intense group dance. It is a romantic song about eternal love that will never change. In particular, JYP's representative producer J.Y. Park was listed on the credits for writing, composing, and arranging the title song "NOT BY THE MOON", predicting an explosive synergy with GOT7. This song is a harmonious combination of the gradually escalating beat, heavy sound, and attractive voices of the seven members. The emotional atmosphere of the intro spreads like a gradation and is expected to captivate listeners' ears thoroughly until the chorus with a sense of depth.
If You Do
'If You Do' is the title track of the mini-album 'MAD' released in September 2015, and it is a song that shows off the wild charm of GOT7 members. The music video for this song attracted the attention of domestic and foreign fans. Through this song, GOT7 transformed into a 'Black GOT7' who is angry at the image of them becoming weak in front of love. They don't hesitate to spit out harsh lyrics like "But every day I got down on my knees" and "You pushed me off a cliff."
You Calling My Name
A catchy and unique guitar sound impressive, passed through the hands of world-renowned mix engineer Manny Marroquin. In the music video for 'You Calling My Name', which was released together, the sexy visuals of the members stand out in contrast to the sad messages and lyrics, drawing attention.
Which is your favorite track?
