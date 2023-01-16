GOT7’s 9th Debut Anniversary: 4 best songs of the group feat. You Calling Me Name and more

GOT7 is composed of seven members: JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom. GOT7 debuted in January 2014 with the release of their first EP Got It?, which peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart and number one on Billboard's World Albums Chart. The group gained attention also for their live performances, which often include elements of martial arts tricking and street dancing. The group left JYP Entertainment in 2021

Jinyoung will release his first solo mini album 'Chapter 0: WITH' on January 18th. It is his solo song released six months after he released his solo digital single 'Dive' in July of last year, and official solo debut album. Celebrating the 11th anniversary of his debut this year, he prepared this album to repay his fans who supported his activities. In addition to the double title track 'Cotton Candy' and 'Letter', 'Chapter 0: With' contains five songs including 'Animal', 'The Miracle of Meeting You', and 'Goodnight'. While Park Jinyoung was busy filming the Disney+ original series 'The Witch', he directly participated in composing and writing lyrics for the album, enhancing the overall perfection.

Jackson will be on stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, which will be held in the Coachella Valley in Indio, California, USA from April 14th to 16th and 21st to 23rd. Frank Ocean is scheduled to perform on the 16th and 23rd as the headliner. In addition to Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, who have confirmed their appearance as headliners, the most popular stars will also perform on the Coachella stage. Jackson said that this is the second time he has been on the Coachella stage since last year. The fact that he was officially invited as a singer for two consecutive years proves that he is in the limelight as a global trending artist at home and abroad.

On MBC's 'Late Night Ghost Talk' scheduled to be broadcast today (12th) at 10:00 pm, Seo Yi Sook, a popular voice actor who received the first full payment for the story of 'Newlyweds' attic, hosts MBC Radio's 'Close Friend' and radios at the '2022 MBC Entertainment Awards' ‘Daldi (Sweet DJ)’ GOT7’s Youngjae, who won the DJ Rookie of the Year award, stepped up as a special ghost/guest.

On January 13th, the first video on BamBam's YouTube channel 'BamBam' was 'BamBam! I am BamBam living in a nice house'. In the released video, BamBam said, “Welcome to my home. It's really awkward because it's the first time I've shown my house to other people," he said, "I'd appreciate it if you give me time to adapt as it's my first time today," introducing the living room with a neat interior.

Let’s take a look at some of their best songs over the years :-