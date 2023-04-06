EXCLUSIVE: JUNNY raves about his new single Optimist (feat. Blase), collaboration with IU, JAY B and more

JUNNY, a Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter, began his career in 2017 with the EP Monochrome. He is currently at the Mauve Company. Over the years, he has participated in multiple projects and even done OSTs for many web dramas as well as TV Dramas. He has garnered popularity for his honest personality and beautiful vocals! Here is everything he talked about with Pinkvilla in this exclusive interview :-

Hearing the new single Optimist (feat. Blase), it has a unique sound. What do you want the listeners to take away from this?

JUNNY: Definitely an upgraded version of myself musically, incorporating a lot of the sounds from my old discography, and also putting a little twist into the song by rapping and singing. I would love for my listeners to know that I am able to be diverse with my music. I’m mixing hip-hop, R&B, and even House as well but still maintaining my originality.

What does your songwriting process consist of?

JUNNY: My songwriting process consists of brainstorming and a lot of random conversations with the people I’m in the studio with. Sometimes there are certain styles that I want to try and write and also I get inspiration from other songs I listen to or a movie that I enjoyed watching.

Do you enjoy creating music more or performing?

JUNNY: Honestly, I love them both equally, and I would love to continue to make music and also perform the songs I create on stage until the rest of my life.

Which is your favourite track created till today and why?

JUNNY: I think every new song I write is my favourite because I tend to spend a lot of time on each song I put out and also the amount of work that gets put into the song is not only done by me but many of my talented friends I work with. I think it’s a promise I keep to myself that I would never release a song until I’m fully satisfied with it.

Do you prefer ballads or pop/hip-hop songs as an artist?

JUNNY: Growing up, listening to R&B and pop/hip-hop music my whole life, I definitely have to choose that and also as a performer, I feel more comfortable singing this type of genres on stage!

What are your plans for the future? Are you releasing anything new now?

JUNNY: Lotta new projects are being prepared as I’m on my Europe tour and you can look forward to a new single in the near future that many of my friends are anticipating! I’m super excited for the rest of 2023

Do you like following trends or carving your own path?

JUNNY: I think it’s important to follow trends and keeping up with what’s hot, but at the same time it’s important to stay on my own path and figure out what’s right for me, because I believe that being an artist is about being honest to yourself and the music you put out for the fans.

What has been your experience on ‘Get Real’? Who are you closest to?

JUNNY: Being on the ‘Get Real’ podcast is honestly such a privilege and being able to host this show with Ashley Choi and Peniel (BTOB) is something that I will always be thankful for. The hosts and the staff are so amazing and they take such good care of me that I feel like when we get together for a shoot it’s always a great time. And also, it’s awesome to meet new people who come on as guests and get to know their story, and I tend to find inspiration from that as well.

You’ve collaborated with IU, JAY B, PH-1 and more. Which has been your favourite collaboration and why?

JUNNY: I can’t just pick one favourite out of all these collaborations, because they all come from different times of my career and also being able to have my name next to these amazing artists is already a dream come true. I’m just thankful for the opportunity and hopefully I’ll continue to grow and keep collaborating with more artists in the future.

What message would you like to give to the Indian Junniverse?

JUNNY: Hello to my friends in India. I just want to say thank you so much for all your support and love you’ve shown me and I hope to return that love by performing for you in the near future. I also recently released a single called 'Optimist (Feat. Blase)' so I hope you enjoy and hope to see you soon! Thank you always and love you!

