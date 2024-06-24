GOT7’s Youngjae signs exclusive contract with AndBut Company after parting ways with SUBLIME

GOT7’s Youngjae parted ways with his former agency, SUBLIME, in April, ending a 3-year-long contract. Now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new home to continue his future endeavors. The singer has joined a newly launched agency, AndBut Company.

On June 24, it was confirmed that Younjae had signed an exclusive contract with AndBut Company. The agency also announced his joining with a new welcome post on their Instagram handle.

According to Sports KyungHyang, AndBut Company was recently launched by a former JYP Entertainment employee. The individual maintained a connection with the K-pop idol since his debut with GOT7 under JYP. This new decision from Youngjae is the fruition of a longtime bond of trust between the two.

Regarding Youngjae signing with the agency, the representative stated that ‘we are happy to sign an exclusive contract with him as he is expected to have a bright future as an artist representing South Korea’. They further stated that they would navigate him toward his achievements by providing the utmost support and maximizing his versatility.

In addition, AndBut Company also stated that it will carry out the management of its artists through an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Aside Company, which was launched by a former manager of JYP Entertainment and Mystic Story.

Who is Youngjae?

Choi Young Jae, better known as Youngjae is a member of the seven-piece boy band GOT7. He is the main vocalist of the group and is highly regarded for his vocal prowess.

On October 5, 2021, he simultaneously embarked on a solo journey with his debut extended play, Colors from Ars, and its lead track, Vibin. In November 2023, he released his first full-length solo album, Do It, comprising a total of 10 tracks.

After eight months, he announced his solo comeback on June 22 with the first set of teaser images for his upcoming digital single T.P.O., which is set to release on July 9.

Meanwhile, he also debuted as an actor and starred in K-dramas like So Not Worth It (2021) and Love & Wish (2021).

According to his interviews, in the future, he wants to carry out activities in various fields.

