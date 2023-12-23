Jackson Wang tells why he won’t collaborate with BTS’ RM in recent live; plans to visit India and more

Jackson Wang, the globally acclaimed GOT7 member who has been on the Magic Man World Tour in 2023 and presented his first stage in India at Lollapalooza 2023, briefly went live on Instagram after a social media hiatus of nearly 6 months. Catching up with fans before 2024, the star shed light on his plans for the upcoming year, revealing plans for a new album and a subsequent world tour.

On December 21, GOT7’s prominent member, Jackson Wang, briefly greeted his fans on Instagram, breaking his social media inactivity of approximately six months.

A couple of weeks ago, Jackson made headlines, winning hearts for refunding not just the ticket prices but also the travel expenses to fans upon cancelling his Magic Man concert in Beijing owing to health concerns.

In the short live session that Jackson did while he was in Thailand, fans got to see their favourite star in his casual black tee, sporting his half blonde, half black hair under a black cap, chatting with fans as he rested on a couch.

Here’s what fans can anticipate from Jackson in 2024

While interacting with fans, Jackson confirmed to fans that he was doing better in health and has been resuming work.

1. Jackson is preparing MAGIC MAN 2

Chatting with his fans about his plans for 2024, Jackson confirmed that he is already in the process of preparing his next album, MAGIC Man 2. Moreover, shedding some light on what the fans can expect from his upcoming album, Jackson shared that the Limitless album would comprise tracks that narrate a very personal and vulnerable side of the idol.

2. Why Jackson won’t feature BTS’ RM on MAGIC MAN 2

Jackson’s close bond with BTS’ RM is widely known as one of the most popular and adored friendships in K-pop. However, when fans asked if Jackson would collaborate with RM on his upcoming album, much to the surprise of many, Jackson denied, saying that “RM is very busy with a lot of bigger projects.”

Meanwhile, RM embarked on his mandatory military duty on December 11. But who knows, the duo might drop a surprise collab some day.

3. Jackson wants to revisit India

Furthermore, speaking about his plans for a tour in 2024, Jackson listed some Asian countries that he not only wanted to visit but also stay in for a while, and India was one of them. Speaking to his fans, Jackson said that India is one of the countries he really wanted to visit and spend a few weeks living in the country as well.

