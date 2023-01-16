BTS’ vocalist and performer Jimin to make his solo debut in THIS month? BIGHIT MUSIC responds

Jimin , a member of the group BTS, is expected to visit fans with a new song. On January 16th, an official from BIGHIT MUSIC, the agency, told a South Korean media outlet that Jimin's new album release "will be released after the schedule is confirmed." BIGHIT MUSIC also said, “We are currently coordinating the schedule with regard to Jimin’s solo debut in February and will release more details when that is confirmed.”

Previously, another South Korean media outlet reported that Jimin is preparing for a solo album release in February. Attention is focusing on whether Jimin will release a solo album following J-Hope, Jin, and RM. As much as the team members received great love for their respective music styles earlier, curiosity is focused on the different appearance Jimin will show.

Jimin, who has been active as a vocalist in BTS and has been called 'starlight powder tone', participated in BIGBANG member Taeyang's new song 'VIBE (Feat. Jimin of BTS)' on January 13th as a feature and drew attention. Last year, he sang the OST for the cable channel tvN drama 'Our Blues' with his best friend Ha Sung Woon.

Taeyang's digital single 'VIBE (Feat. Jimin of BTS)' music video, which was released at 2 pm on the 13th, topped YouTube's World Wide Trend for two days in a row. YouTube World Wide Trend is a chart that combines the number of views and topicality of music videos of artists around the world released on YouTube, which is 1 for two consecutive days on January 14th and 15th.

The music video for 'VIBE', in which Taeyang and Jimin participated, received great love and ranked first in the world wide music video popular video, followed by the worldwide popular video, and the world wide video popular video music category. In addition, as soon as 'VIBE (Feat. Jimin of BTS)' was released, within an hour of being released, it topped all charts on the largest music platform in Korea, and topped iTunes charts in 60 countries. Here, the music video surpassed about 20 million views in just one day after it was released and represents more than 30 million views.

Starting with No. 1 on the iTunes Top Song Charts in the United States and Japan, the world's largest music powerhouses, as of the 15th, it topped the iTunes Top Song Charts in 86 countries around the world. It showed the dignity of reaching #1 on the Worldwide Song Chart. In particular, it debuted at No. 1 on the Oricon Daily Digital Single chart in Japan on the 13th, the day of release, and was ranked as Best Sellers, New Releases, and Movers & Shakers in Japan's Amazon Music. It achieved three crowns in first place, realizing its popularity in Japan. In addition, 'Vibe' achieved gold certification by achieving 50,000 digital sales in half a day after its release on QQ Music, China's largest music platform.

On January 13th, V posted the music video for Taeyang and Jimin's new song ‘VIBE’ on his Instagram story and wrote, "Wow, Taeyang and Jimin, please take a big bow." On the same day, J-Hope also posted an article titled “Dream Combination” and part of the music video for “Vibe”. Taeyang participated in writing and composing the lyrics, and THEBLACKLABEL's general producer TEDDY, Kush, Vince, and 24's strongest producers worked together to improve the musical quality. Jimin also participated in the songwriting and showed a high level of contribution.

The collaboration between Taeyang and Jimin began at the suggestion of Teddy, the representative producer of THEBLACKLABEL. During the countdown live before the release of the sound source, Taeyang talked about his meeting with Jimin, “It was two years ago. At that time, BTS members weren't doing much solo activities, but when I was working on songs and thinking about the album after being discharged from the military, TEDDY hyung passed by and said, 'I should do it with Jimin at this time, if it comes out with a great song I think people will like it,' and I was shocked. I'd never thought of it like that before, but I thought it was amazing."

He said, “But it was difficult because I had never been offered or invited to feature. I was thinking about what to do, but since last year, I had a chance to meet BTS members in private. After meeting Jimin and talking about this and that, we even talked about how it would be if we made music together, and naturally, we went to the studio and made music together, and the song ‘VIBE’ came out.”

