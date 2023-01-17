Han So Hee- Park Seo Joon, Kim Woo Bin- Esom, Jeon Yeo Been- Ahn Hyo Seop: 7 Exciting 2023 Netflix pairings

2023 has given way to some fantastic new K-dramas with competitive and genre-hopping storylines. What is also being looked out for are multiple fresh onscreen pairings thanks to rom-com plots and romance being woven into most shows to add to the spice. On January 17, a list of all upcoming titles on Netflix was released making the fans excited for a year full of quality content. We’ve compiled a list of all the new K-drama couples to check out this year.



’Gyeongseong Creature’ was already the talk of the town, thanks to it being renewed for a season 2 even before the premiere of the first season, keeping fans on their toes about what’s to come. With little known about the release date so far, the viewers have now been given a look into the main leads. Park Seo Joon will take on the role of Jang Tae Sang, a wealthy man and the owner of a pawn shop in 1945 and Han So Hee who will play Yoon Chae Ok, a woman skilled in using weapons and searching for her mother, have raised the temperature in the room.

Kim Woo Bin and Esom



The whole world has been waiting for the full fledged return of Kim Woo Bin and while he did make his K-drama return with ‘Our Blues’ last year, it was nowhere near enough to quench the demand for him in a lead role. The actor will be the main character named ‘5-8’ in the upcoming apocalypse dystopian named ‘Black Knight’. He will be starring opposite Esom who has impressed with roles in ‘Because This Is My First Life’, ‘Taxi Driver’ and more. The sight of the two amazingly tall actors is one, the fans have been waiting for.

Jeon Yeo Been and Ahn Hyo Seop



In ‘A Time Called You’ the two visually blessed actor will be pairing up to present a Korean take on the hit Taiwanese television series ‘Someday Or One Day’. Scheduled for a release in the latter half of the year, the drama will display time-travel and love on a platter full of heartbreaking love stories between the dual characters of the leads. Actor Kang Hoon will be adding a third angle to their tale, and we’re not complaining.

Bae Suzy and Yang Sejeong



To take you away from the clutches of heartache, this bubbly new pairing of Bae Suzy and Yang Sejeong is sure to bring excitement. Set to star as the faces of the romance story titled ‘Doona’ it appears to be a pleasing story of two people from very different worlds as they cross paths and become important parts of each other’s lives. A former K-pop star Lee Doona returns to her university and begins to live in a shared house where Lee Won Jun stays.

Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun



‘The Glory’ will return with its part 2 in March 2023 and the first part has already made the fans sit at the edge of their seats. With the concept of bullying and extreme violence worrying viewers, the drama seems to have caught the right ropes earning praise globally. The stakes have been raised further higher thanks to the expected chemistry between Song Hye Kyo and Lee Do Hyun. With the former’s lack of allies, the latter will bring a sense of stability and possible comfort.

YoonA and Lee Jun Ho



‘King the Land’ is not an original from the platform however will be streamed on it. K-pop idols turned actors Lim Yoona and Lee Jun Ho will helm this hate turning into love story. The 2PM member will play Goo Won, the heir to a conglomerate who gets sucked into an inheritance war. On the other hand, the Girls’ Generation member plays Cheon Sa Rang, a hotelier who works at one of his businesses. The two try to manouvre the curve balls their lives throw at them. The pair has previously hoodwinked the audiences with their collaboration stages and are one of the most looked forward to onscreen couples of the year.

Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Min



Another title coming to the OTT platform for streaming is Lee Min Ki and Han Ji Mins’s ‘Behind Your Touch’. The two get off on the wrong foot however soon turn into a force to be reckoned with when Lee Min Ki’s detective Jang Yeol uses Han Ji Min as Ye Boon’s psychometric powers to help him solve cases. Their apparent bickering adds to the excitement of the new pairing.

Which couple are you looking forward to the most? Let us know below.