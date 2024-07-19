Happy 7 years with KARD: Hola Hola, Gunshot, Red Moon, more; 7 best songs to have on your playlist

KARD, the co-ed K-pop sensation under DSP Media, has captivated global audiences with their unique blend of contemporary house, dancehall, and Latin-inspired beats. Since their debut in 2017 with the EP Hola Hola, featuring hits like Oh NaNa and Don't Recall, KARD has carved a unique niche in the industry.

Comprising members J.Seph, BM, Somin, and Jiwoo, each known for their distinct roles as King, Ace, Black Joker, and Color Joker, respectively, the group's music resonates with an international audience. Renowned for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, KARD has garnered praise for pushing boundaries and captivating listeners with their infectious melodies and powerful choreography.

Despite initial criticisms about their focus on international markets over domestic promotions, KARD continues to evolve, showcasing versatility and a commitment to expanding their musical horizons. As they celebrate seven years together, KARD remains a testament to the global appeal and innovation within the K-pop landscape.

7 songs by KARD to celebrate their 7th debut anniversary

Enlisted below are 7 songs by KARD that mark a milestone in their glorious 7 years of journey together.

1. Hola Hola

Hola Hola by KARD, released as the title track of their debut EP in 2017, showcases the group's signature Latin-inspired dance sound. With its vibrant beats and summery vibes, the song blends melodic vocals from Somin with energetic rap verses from J.Seph, BM, and Jiwoo.

The music video, filmed across various locations, including Los Angeles and Brazil, complements the song's carefree atmosphere, making Hola Hola a standout in KARD's discography for its infectious energy and catchy chorus.

2. You in Me

You in Me by KARD, from their EP You & Me, also released in 2017, delves into a haunting blend of EDM, trap, and dancehall elements, showing the group's versatility. The song explores themes of desperate love and obsession, portrayed vividly in its music video, where members Somin and BM depict a dark, intense narrative.

It peaked at number 11 on the US World Digital Song Sales, highlighting its international appeal. You in Me stands out for its emotional depth and atmospheric production in KARD's discography.

3. Ride on the Wind

Ride on the Wind by KARD, released in July 2018, captures the essence of carefree summer vibes with its upbeat EDM sounds and catchy melodies. The song's infectious energy is complemented by vibrant visuals in the music video, where the group enjoys playful moments against picturesque backdrops.

It's a celebration of youthful spirit and romance, inviting listeners to ride along on a journey filled with sunshine, breezy beats, and undeniable charm.

4. Bomb Bomb

Bomb Bomb ignites the dance floor with its explosive beats and bold lyrics, creating a party anthem that's impossible to resist. The song's success on international charts underscores its global appeal, blending K-pop charisma with a Western edge.

With its catchy hooks and energetic vibe, Bomb Bomb invites listeners to join in the wild ride of passion and excitement, making every moment a celebration of life and music.

5. Red Moon

Red Moon by KARD casts a mesmerizing spell with its vibrant blend of pop and dance beats, painting a picture of passionate longing under the moonlight. The song's lyrics evoke a sense of intense desire and connection, set against a backdrop of a crimson lunar glow.

With its catchy chorus and dynamic vocals, Red Moon sweeps listeners into a nocturnal adventure, where emotions run deep and the night unfolds with magnetic allure.

6. Gunshot

Gunshot by KARD dives into the raw emotions of toxic relationships, where every word feels like a piercing bullet. The song powerfully conveys the pain of verbal, physical, and psychological abuse, likening hurtful words to gunshot wounds that leave lasting scars.

With its intense lyrics and haunting melody, Gunshot captures the turmoil of love tainted by violence, delivering a poignant message about the destructive impact of emotional harm.

7. Ring the Alarm

KARD’s latest release, Ring the Alarm, is a vibrant anthem that sets the scene for a wild ride with infectious Moombahton beats and energetic vocals. The song ignites the senses, urging listeners to follow their impulses and embrace the thrill of the moment.

With its catchy chorus and dynamic choreography showcased in a lively music video, Ring the Alarm captures the essence of seizing the night and celebrating freedom with unbridled passion.

