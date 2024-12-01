Happy Birthday Im Si Wan: 7 best K-dramas and movies of the actor to watch on OTT; Once Upon a Boyhood, Run On, more

Happy Birthday to the multifaceted Im Si Wan! From his idol days as a ZE:A member to becoming one of South Korea's most revered actors, Si Wan has captivated fans with his incredible acting range. Whether it’s a heartfelt romance or a gripping thriller, he brings unparalleled depth to every role.

As the star celebrates another year, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his finest works. From the nostalgic Once Upon a Boyhood to the inspiring Run On, here are seven must-watch K-dramas and movies featuring Im Si Wan, all available on OTT platforms.

7 Im Si Wan K-dramas and movies to watch on OTT for his birthday

1. Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Cast: Im Si Wan, Lee Seung Min, Kang So Ra, Kang Ha Neul, Byun Yo Han

Director: Kim Won Seok

Genre: Workplace, drama

Release year: 2014

IMDB Rating: 8.5/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Misaeng: Incomplete Life follows the journey of Jang Geu Rae (Im Si Wan), a former baduk player who struggles to adapt to the corporate world after his dream of becoming a professional player falls apart. Hired as an intern at One International, Geu Rae faces challenges in a competitive and demanding environment. Surrounded by a diverse group of colleagues, including his mentor Oh Sang Shik (Lee Sung Min), Geu Rae uses his baduk skills to navigate the complexities of office life, offering a poignant look at personal growth and survival in the workplace.

2. Run On

Cast: Im Si Wan, Shin Se Kyung, Choi Soo Young, Kang Tae Oh

Director: Lee Jae Hoon

Genre: Life, sports, drama, romance

Release year: 2020

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Run On is a heartwarming romantic drama that explores the lives of individuals navigating love and personal growth. Ki Seon Gyeom (Im Si Wan), a reserved former sprinter turned aspiring sports agent, meets Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a passionate subtitle translator with a tough past. Their contrasting worlds collide, creating a tender and inspiring romance. Alongside them, Seo Dan-ah (Choi Soo Young) and Lee Yeong Hwa (Kang Tae Oh) bring depth to their journey of self-discovery and healing, making this series an emotional and uplifting watch.

3. Once Upon a Boyhood

Cast: Im Si Wan, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo, Kang Hye Won

Director: Lee Myung Woo

Genre: Teen, Comedy

Release year: 2023

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Where to watch: Coupang Play, Rakuten Viki

Once Upon a Boyhood takes viewers back to the 1980s, weaving a tale of resilience and growth. Jang Byeong Tae (Im Si Wan), a timid and misunderstood loner, transfers to Buyeo Agricultural High School, where an unexpected incident transforms his life. Amid the vibrant backdrop of small-town dynamics, he encounters Park Ji Young (Lee Sun Bin), the enigmatic "black spider," and Jeong Gyeong Tae (Lee Si Woo), the feared local legend. This nostalgic drama brims with heart, humor, and unforgettable characters.

4. Squid Game 2

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, Im Si Wan, T.O.P, Park Gyu Young

Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Genre: Survival, thriller, horror

Release year: 2024

IMDB Rating: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

Squid Game 2 plunges back into the dark and twisted world where life and death are just a game. Picking up after Seong Gi Hun's (Lee Jung Jae) shocking Season 1 finale, the new chapter follows his relentless quest to unmask the masterminds behind the deadly competition. As he delves deeper into the shadows, the stakes rise, exposing new horrors and unthinkable truths. With gripping suspense and moral dilemmas, the second season promises an electrifying continuation of this global phenomenon.

5. Summer Strike

Cast: Im Si Wan, Kim Seol Hyun

Director: Lee Yoon Jung, Hong Moon Pyo

Genre: Melodrama, romance, slice of life

Release year: 2022

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Where to watch: Netflix, Rakuten Viki

Summer Strike tells a heartwarming story of rediscovery and healing as city-dweller Lee Yeo Reum (Kim Seol Hyun) trades her bustling urban life for the tranquility of Angok, a seaside town. There, she meets Ahn Dae Beom (Im Si Wan), a reserved librarian with a hidden brilliance in math. Together, they navigate life’s simplicity and unexpected connections, learning to embrace the beauty of "doing nothing." This introspective drama is a serene escape, perfect for those seeking solace and inspiration.

6. Road to Boston

Cast: Ha Jung Woo, Im Si Wan, Bae Seong Woo, Kim Sang Ho

Director: Kang Je Gyu

Genre: Sports, Biography

Release year: 2023

IMDB Rating: 7/10

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Road to Boston recounts the inspiring journey of Korean athletes at the 1947 Boston International Marathon, the first global event of its kind post-WWII. The film highlights the perseverance of legends like Sohn Kee-chung (Ha Jung-woo) and Suh Yun-bok (Im Si-wan), as they strive to represent their war-torn nation amidst immense challenges. With heartfelt performances and a poignant narrative, this historical drama celebrates resilience, patriotism, and the unyielding spirit of athletes who raced for hope and freedom.

7. Unlocked

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Im Si Wan, Kim Hee Won

Director: Kim Tae Joon

Genre: Psychological, Thriller

Release year: 2023

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Unlocked is a gripping thriller that explores the dark side of modern technology. Lee Na Mi (Chun Woo Hee) loses her smartphone, unknowingly inviting danger into her life. Oh Jun Yeong (Im Si Wan), a menacing hacker and serial killer, uses her phone to infiltrate every aspect of her world, unraveling her career, friendships, and family ties. As Detective Woo Ji Man (Kim Hee Won) races against time to catch the culprit, Na Mi fights to reclaim her life in this tense, chilling tale of trust and survival.

Im Si Wan’s versatility as an actor shines through in each of these unforgettable roles, proving his ability to bring both depth and emotion to any character. Whether you're revisiting his early work in Misaeng or exploring his more recent projects like Road to Boston, his performances never fail to leave an impact.

As we celebrate his birthday, these seven K-dramas and movies offer a perfect opportunity to appreciate the talent and dedication Im Si Wan has brought to the screen. Here's to more amazing roles and unforgettable performances from this incredible actor!

