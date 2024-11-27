Top 7 Kim Da Mi movies and TV shows you need to watch if you love strong female-centric dramas

Kim Da Mi’s movies and TV shows have become a must-watch for fans of compelling, female-driven narratives. Known for her exceptional performances and versatile acting, Kim Da Mi shines in roles that celebrate resilience, complexity, and emotional depth. From thrilling action-packed films to emotionally charged dramas, she effortlessly embodies characters who leave a lasting impression.

Whether she's portraying a headstrong underdog or a fearless fighter, her work resonates with audiences seeking strong, relatable female leads. If you’re drawn to stories where women take center stage, here are the top seven Kim Da Mi movies and TV shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

7 Kim Da Mi movies and TV shows that you must have on your watchlist

1. Itaewon Class

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Yoo Jae Myung, Ahn Bo Hyun, Kwon Nara

Director: Kim Seong Yoon

Genre: Drama

Release year: 2020

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Itaewon Class is a gripping tale of resilience, revenge, and redemption. After serving time in prison for standing up to the powerful Jangga Group, Park Sae Royi (Park Seo Joon) opens a humble restaurant, DanBam, in vibrant Itaewon.

With dreams of success and justice, he teams up with the brilliant yet rebellious Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da Mi). Together, they take on ruthless adversaries, crafting an inspiring story of ambition, love, and fighting against the odds.

2. Soulmate

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Jeon So Nee, Byeon Woo Seok

Director: Min Yong Geun

Genre: Romantic, drama

Release year: 2023

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Soulmate is a heartfelt exploration of friendship, love, and the passage of time. Centered on Mi So (Kim Da Mi) and Ha Eun (Jeon So Nee), two inseparable friends who meet at 13, the film traces their journey through 14 years of deep connection and growing apart.

As Ha Eun experiences first love with Jin Woo (Byeon Woo Seok) and Mi So embarks on an adventurous city life, their bond is tested. Set against the picturesque backdrop of Jeju Island, Soulmate beautifully captures life’s bittersweet transitions.

3. Our Beloved Summer

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Kim Da Mi, Kim Sung Cheol, Roh Jeong Eui

Director: Kim Yoon Jin

Genre: Rom-com, Coming of age

Release year: 2021

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Our Beloved Summer is a heartwarming rom-com drama that follows the journey of ex-lovers Choi Ung (Choi Woo Shik) and Kook Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi). After their high school documentary unexpectedly goes viral, they are forced to reunite, confronting old wounds and unresolved feelings.

Through the lens of their evolving relationship, the series explores love’s subtle moments, memory, and dreams, offering a tender portrayal of how we grow and heal, even through the most awkward and unexpected reunions.

4. The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Jo Min Su, Park Hee Soon, Choi Woo Shik

Director: Park Hoon Jung

Genre: Science, fiction, action, thriller

Release year: 2018

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion is a thrilling sci-fi action film about Ja Yoon, a girl with extraordinary powers who escapes a mysterious laboratory. After a decade of living a normal life, her abilities resurface when she enters a national singing contest, drawing the attention of her creators.

As Ja Yoon uncovers the truth about her origins and her deadly disease, she embarks on a path of vengeance and survival, leading to explosive confrontations and a chilling cliffhanger.

5. Romans 8:37

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Seo Dong Gab, Choi Hong Il, Lee Yun Ho,

Director: Shin Yeon Shick

Genre: Drama, religion

Release year: 2017

IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Where to watch: N/A

Romans 8:37 is a thought-provoking film that delves into faith, morality, and the complexities of human worship. When an evangelist enters a church to defend his idol, he is met with unsettling rumors that challenge his beliefs.

Set against a backdrop of unwavering conviction and the pursuit of redemption, the story explores themes of sin, devotion, and the resilience of the human spirit, echoing the biblical verse: "In all these things, we are more than conquerors."

6. Marionette

Cast: Lee Yoo Young, Kim Hee Won, Kim Da Mi, Jang Hyuk Jin, Ko Kyu Pil, Kim Young Sun, Kang Ji Sub

Director: Lee Han Wook

Genre: Crime, thriller

Release year: 2017

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Where to watch: N/A

Marionette is a gripping and harrowing thriller that unravels the aftermath of trauma and the relentless pursuit of justice. Seo Rin, a high school teacher, hides her painful past as Min Ah, a victim of a horrific assault and public scandal.

Her fragile new life shatters when she starts receiving sinister messages from a figure calling himself her "Master." As her buried nightmares resurface, Seo Rin must confront her darkest fears to reclaim her agency and end the torment.

7. The Great Flood

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Park Hae Soo, Jung Shi Hoon, Kim Kyu Na

Director: Kim Byung Woo

Genre: Action, drama, Sci-fi

Release year: 2024

IMDB Rating: N/A

Where to watch: Netflix

The Great Flood plunges viewers into a gripping survival tale as Earth succumbs to rising waters. An Na, an AI researcher, and Hee Jo, a security team member, fight to endure as their apartment sinks.

Amid the chaos, Hee Jo’s relentless effort to save An Na sparks questions: is it duty, love, or a hidden agenda driving him? The truth unfolds in this intense, waterlogged drama.

Thus, Kim Da Mi’s movies and TV shows have consistently shown her incredible range and ability to bring powerful, complex female characters to life. Whether she's navigating intense action sequences or diving deep into emotionally nuanced roles, her performances captivate audiences and elevate every story she's part of.

From the gripping thrills of The Witch series to the charming chemistry in Our Beloved Summer, Kim Da Mi proves time and again that strong, multi-dimensional women make for unforgettable on-screen experiences. These seven titles are just a few of her remarkable journey as one of Korea’s brightest talents.

