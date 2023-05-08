Happy Kim Seon Ho Day: Looking back at 4 best moments of Hong Du Shik from Hometown Cha Cha Cha

'Hometown Cha Cha Cha' is a drama depicting the healing romance between a realistic dentist Yoon Hye Jin (played by Shin Min Ah) and an all-around unemployed Captain Hong (played by Kim Seon Ho) in the salty and sweet seaside village 'Gongjin'.

Kim Seon Ho as Hong Du Shik:

Kim Seon Ho, who played the role of 'Hong Du Shik' in the drama, was called 'Chief Hong' as he took of all the village residents in every way possible. And, while he was technically ‘unemployed’, he had a plethora of licenses and certificates that allowed him to be of use to the villagers and they love his cheerful personality. From the old ladies to the young kids, they are all smitten by him and even though they were aware of his painful past, they tried their best to take care of him as well!

Hong Du Shik and Yoon Hye Jin:

Hong Du Shik and Yoon Hye Jin had hilarious interactions from episode 1 and while, in the beginning, they could not stand each other because they were stark opposites in every way possible, they were able to feel different from each other in the duration of the story. The ‘dimple couple’- as called by their fandom- had our hearts from the first minute and their natural back-and-forth allowed us to see them in a different light, compared to them being in love.

Hong Du Shik as a son to Kim Gam Ri:

One of the most adorable relationships in the drama, Hong Du Shik always dotes over Kim Gam Ri (Kim Young Ok), his elderly neighbor. While she has a real son who was busy in the city, Hong Du Shik took over and always looked out for her and even cutely fought with Yoon Hye Jin to help her run her errands. In the end, when she passed away, his reaction brought tears to our eyes as well and we felt his loss very well.

Hong Du Shik’s painful past:

Over the course of the story, there was always a burning question- why was he in the village when he was extremely talented and intelligent? Many other characters who knew him, revealed how he was academically gifted and intuitive but he was still living his life in a village when he could so much more. Later, his painful story comes to light, and how he lost someone close to him and all he did was blame himself and basically hide there. As he received forgiveness, one could see how it set him free from his own shackles.

ALSO READ: Gold House's 2nd Annual Gala: NCT's Johnny, 2PM's Taecyeon, Eric Nam and The Rose stun at the event

Advertisement