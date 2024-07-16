10 K-drama quotes for fans to take a trip down memory lane

Korean dramas hold a significant place in our lives, often prompting us to revisit them for the nostalgic feels they evoke whether it is through K-drama quotes or OSTs. There are countless reasons we adore these dramas, with the most prominent being the authentic romance that tugs at our hearts and the dialogue that makes us swoon.

They take us on an emotional roller-coaster, creating a mood we wish could last forever. Beyond their stellar cast, captivating stories, picturesque locations, delightful food scenes, and memorable music, it's the Iconic Korean drama quotes that linger in our minds long after the series ends.

Top 10 K-drama quotes for fans

1. Because This Is My First Life

“I Wish You Luck. Going through this life is the first time for all of us, anyway” - Nam Se Hee

Yoon Ji Ho, portrayed by Jung So Min, resonated deeply with viewers as a character they could relate to. Her journey mirrors the everyday struggles people face in pursuing their dreams. When she meets Nam Se Hee (Lee Min Ki), their stark differences initially seem insurmountable.

Yet, through their shared experiences, they gradually develop a deep understanding of each other. Together, they navigate life's complexities, finding not only love but also solace in each other's company. Their ordinary yet profound story serves as a gentle and comforting reminder of how we can overcome obstacles in our own lives.

2. All of Us Are Dead

"There are still people who like you. You have to live for them."- Lee Cheon Sang

In this post-apocalyptic show, trapped students must flee their high school, now ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak. When On Jo (Park Ji Hu) faced her toughest moments and struggled to keep going, Cheong San (Yoon Chan Young) stood by her side. He reminded her that there were still people who cared deeply for her. He urged her to find the strength to carry on, not just for herself, but for those who needed her – especially Cheong San and her father.

3. Crash Landing on You

"There is an Indian proverb that goes, 'Sometimes, the wrong train takes you to the right station.' It was like that for me, too. I always felt like I was on the wrong train. One time, I wanted to give up. I didn't want to go anywhere. So I thought of jumping off the train. Look where I am now. I took the wrong train again, and a very wrong one at that. Still, you should think about the future, even if things don't go as you wish. I hope you arrive at the right station, no matter which train you take."- Yoon Se Ri

Crash Landing on You depicts the Romeo and Juliet-esque romance between South Korean heiress Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) and North Korean captain Ri Jeong Hyeok (Hyun Bin). After a paragliding mishap lands Se Ri in North Korea, she becomes entangled in the life of an army officer who decides to help hide her. Not everyone can handle being thrust into unknown territory without falling apart, but Se Ri manages this with remarkable grace. Though she faces moments of despair, she remains resilient, never giving up the fight for survival.

4. My Liberation Notes

“Five minutes a day. If you have five minutes of peace, it’s bearable.” - Mi Jeong

My Liberation Notes has a touching plot that will surely resonate with its audience. This slice-of-life drama succeeds in evoking genuine emotions from viewers. It follows the lives of three siblings residing in a quiet household.

Their father is silent, while their mother talks incessantly to avoid conflict. There's a huge lack of care among family members, all of whom are adrift and yearning for more in life. The line uttered by the weary Yeom Mi Jeong (Kim Ji Won), exhausted from the trials of life, strikes a chord with many who watch.

5. Lovely Runner

“Is there such a thing as predetermined fate? Like an inevitable fate that we can neither change nor defy. If there is Sol, my fate is no matter in which time we meet, past, present, or any other, I’ll fall in love with you.” – Ryu Sun Jae

From romance to humor, a touch of mystery, and elements of fantasy, Lovely Runner carries a wide range of genres. The series centers around Im Sol, who discovers comfort in the words and music of Ryu Sun Jae, an idol and member of the band ECLIPSE, becoming his devoted fan over time.

However, tragedy strikes when Sun Jae mysteriously passes away, prompting Sol to travel back in time to their high school days. In this timeline, Sol tries to forge a friendship with Sun Jae and alter his tragic fate, unaware that Sun Jae has harbored deep feelings for her all along—feelings she had never before realized.

The story of Lovely Runner explores the themes of predetermined fate and destiny, illustrating how Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol repeatedly rediscover each other across different timelines. Despite facing doom and tragedy in each iteration, they defy these predestined outcomes and ultimately find their way back to one another. This recurring cycle reinforces the notion that they are destined to be together, underscoring the idea that they are each other's ultimate fate.

6. My Mister

“Everyone struggles for their whole life trying to have things. So they live their entire lives trying to prove themselves to everyone. But nobody truly knows what they are gaining by doing that.” -Park Dong Hun

My Mister is a beloved series among K-drama enthusiasts, known for its heartwarming portrayal of Lee Ji An (IU) and the difficult hardships she faces as a young woman. Her journey is often dark and at times bleak, yet as the series unfolds, we witness her resilience and personal growth.

A significant part of this transformation is her relationship with Park Dong Hoon, portrayed by Lee Sun Kyun. Together, they forge a deep connection founded on mutual understanding and support. Their bond evolves into a beautiful companionship where they lean on each other through life's challenges.

7. Yumi’s Cells

“The things you start without a plan may bring you more happiness in the long run.” – Kim Yumi

Yumi's Cells centers around Yumi, portrayed by Kim Go Eun, an ordinary office worker whose life is portrayed through the lens of the brain cells that control her thoughts, emotions, and actions.

The series strikes a chord with viewers due to its relatable depiction of Yumi navigating everyday life, experiencing love, heartbreak, career shifts, and more. Throughout her journey, her cells serve as constant companions, reminding her that she is the protagonist of her own story. This encouragement empowers Yumi to take risks, believe in herself, and ultimately grow more confident as the series unfolds.

8. Queen of Tears

“One day, when only one of us is left, the other one can come to meet them. Then it won’t be scary at all. Because we’ll be together.” – Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In

Queen of Tears, one of the standout dramas of 2024, recently concluded, leaving fans emotionally moved as expected from its title. Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won delivered powerful performances, anchoring the series with an equally impressive supporting cast. Audiences found themselves deeply invested not only in the main couple but also in the journey of the second leads.

The drama initially unfolds as a love story between Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), the legal director of Queens Group, and Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won), the daughter of the company's owners, as they confront challenges in their marriage amidst a crisis. But soon, the plot takes unexpected twists and turns, transforming into an emotional rollercoaster that alternately brings tears and keeps viewers gripped with anticipation.

9. Twinkling Watermelon

“I thought I knew a lot about my parents, but I was wrong. I thought I knew enough about them, so I never made an effort to learn more.” – Ha Eun Gyeol

Twinkling Watermelon follows the story of Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun), a remarkably mature high school student who has shouldered familial responsibilities since childhood. Acting as the sole communicator for his deaf family—comprising his parents and older brother—Eun Gyeol bridges their world with the outside by translating their sign language into spoken words. Despite his parents' wishes for him to pursue medicine, Eun Gyeol's passion lies in music causing a rift between them.

One day, he unexpectedly travels back in time to 1995, where he encounters his father, Lee Chan (Choi Hyun Wook), as a young aspiring musician who can hear and speak. Through this journey, Eun Gyeol meets the reserved Chung Ah (Shin Eun Soo), his mother who has been deaf since birth. Here, he comes to realize that his parents are not just caregivers but with their own hopes and dreams, revealing layers of their lives beyond their roles as parents.

10. Reply 1988

“In the end, fate and timing do not just happen by coincidence. They are the products of countless earnest choices that make up miraculous moments. Giving up and making decisions without reservation or hesitation, that is what makes timing. He wanted her more than I did. I should have been more courageous. It was not the traffic light nor the timing. My countless hesitations were to blame.”- Jung Hwan

The famous five of Ssangmundong have been lifelong best friends, standing at the threshold of adulthood with a sense of leisure and anticipation for the future. Among them, Deok Sun (Hyeri) stands out as the spirited and somewhat carefree girl in the group.

Her companions include Sun Woo (Go Kyung Pyo), known for his diligence and as a model student and son, as well as Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol), characterized by his reserved nature. Dong Ryong (Lee Dong Hwi) adds humor and light-heartedness to the group, while Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), a shy genius in the world of Go, rounds out this inseparable quintet bonded by friendship.

This line by Jung Hwan truly shines on the importance of timing and what he lost because he hesitated. It deeply stuck around with viewers who in life too must have lost opportunities due to hesitations or fears.

