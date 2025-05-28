Podcaster accuses BLACKPINK's Jennie of filming explicit video with billionaire heir; fans rush to defence and demand legal action

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has found herself at the center of a brewing controversy. Her name was unexpectedly mentioned in a widely circulated podcast episode. The podcast, Above The Influence, recently released a segment that has sparked outrage across social media platforms. It is due to a series of serious, unverified accusations made against female K-pop idols, with Jennie singled out in one of the more explosive claims.

The episode featured a guest identified as Kira, an entrepreneur and online personality. She initially discussed her personal experiences and dating life. The conversation escalated when she alleged that some female K-pop idols have been involved in illicit arrangements with powerful and wealthy businessmen. Kira insinuated that such activities were not uncommon in the industry, suggesting a troubling underside to the glamorous world of K-pop.

Jennie dragged into scandal

However, the situation intensified when one of the podcast’s co-hosts, who goes by the name Woohak, inserted himself into the discussion. He shared a particularly inflammatory story. According to Woohak, he once attended a summer camp with a boy he claimed was the son of a BMW heir. He then alleged that this individual paid to have s*xual relations with Jennie from BLACKPINK. Most disturbingly, Woohak claimed that he had seen a video that supposedly served as “proof” of the encounter.

Although the co-host did not offer any actual evidence, and no such footage has surfaced publicly, the allegations spread rapidly online. The mention of the BMW heir further complicated the matter, as speculation grew over which family member he was referencing. Notably, BMW heiress Susanne Klatten has children around Woohak’s age, though no direct links have been established, and no identities have been confirmed.

Fans’ reaction to the allegations

The podcast’s statements were met with swift and widespread backlash. Fans and even casual listeners expressed their disgust over the reckless nature of the claims, particularly given the complete lack of substantiation. Many criticized the hosts for engaging in defamatory speculation and for exploiting a public figure’s name for shock value and attention.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with calls for accountability, with many urging Jennie and her agency to take decisive legal action. Supporters emphasized the potential psychological harm such rumors could cause. They say that no celebrity, regardless of fame, should be subjected to this level of public character assassination without consequence.

As of the time of writing, neither Jennie nor her agency has issued a formal response. However, the continued spread of the podcast clip and the rising public demand for accountability suggest that a response may be forthcoming.

