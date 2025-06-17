General Hospital Spoilers, June 17 Episode: Will Brook Lynn Expose Lulu’s Embryo Scandal to Win Rocco’s Custody?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, June 17, reveal several storylines heating up across Port Charles. Brook Lynn continues to dig into Lulu’s past, Drew gets more aggressive in his business moves, and Josslyn and Vaughn scramble to maintain their WSB cover. Meanwhile, tensions rise for Sasha, and Gio stands firm against reconnecting with Dante.

Drew takes control again, reminding Portia and Nina who really runs the show. He throws out more threats, asserting his power and making it clear that he’s not backing down.

Meanwhile, Curtis confides in Michael, admitting that Drew is blackmailing Portia. Curtis suggests an alliance and opens up about his Jacinda scheme, hoping Michael will join him.

Brook Lynn uses Britt’s past against Lulu

Brook Lynn continues her tense meeting with Marco. She is determined to show that Lulu isn’t the great mother she claims to be. Brook Lynn believes Britt’s history, especially the embryo drama involving Rocco, could help her prove her point. She pushes Marco to agree, asking, “Doesn’t Lulu deserve a taste of her own medicine?”

Lulu receives a pleasant surprise, possibly from Gio, who may accept her apology for past events. However, Gio remains firm in his stance against Dante. Even as Lulu tries to encourage a father-son connection, Gio insists that nothing she says will change his mind. He seems determined to handle things on his own terms.

Joss and Vaughn try to silence Emma

Joss and Vaughn are forced to act quickly after Emma walks in on them. Vaughn kisses Joss to support their cover story, and together, they try to convince Emma to keep quiet. They know Emma doesn’t understand the real mission, that they’re working for the WSB. Joss later proposes a new plan, likely another way to use their fake romance as a cover.

At the hospital, Sasha appears shaken and demands answers. She’s seen holding Daisy and asks Carly Spencer, “What have you done with her?” Sasha seems worried about Willow’s mental state, possibly after hearing troubling news.

Finally, Sonny Corinthos checks in on Dante after all the Gio drama. But Dante is more focused on his father’s safety. He wants to know if there are any new updates about the enemy who has been targeting Sonny behind the scenes.

