Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks irritated on phone call, avoids paps and rushes to car post workout at gym

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has frequently been in the news for various reasons related to her professional work or personal life. Most recently, her fans seem to be on their tip-toes over any buzz surrounding the actress, which comes across as a new piece of information.

Amid all of it, the Citadel: Honey Bunny star’s recent appearance has now gone viral, where she is seen visibly irritated after hitting the gym.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets irritated post-phone call, avoids paps

In the video, the starlet could be seen exiting the gym dressed in a beige and brown toned tank top and skin-fitted pants. She tied up her hair messily in a ponytail and carried a bottle of water.

However, Samantha seemed to be quite irritated after getting a phone call. As a result, she was in no mood to pose for the paparazzi waiting to click her photos. She issued a brief apology and rushed into her car.

Buzz around Samantha Ruth Prabhu allegedly dating Raj Nidimoru

In other news, Samantha has been in the spotlight due to incessant buzz claiming that the diva might have been romantically involved with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in real life. Reports about their speculated relationship began to surface after the duo was seen visiting various places together.

In fact, in different pictures shared by the actress on her social media, she and Raj could be seen sharing candid moments and even posing cutely, which simply fuels the fire even more.

Samantha got rid of her Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo linked to Naga Chaitanya

A few days back, some pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu went viral on social media, after which fans were sure that the diva had removed her previous Ye Maaya Chesave tattoo.

For the unversed, the tattoo was inked at the back of her neck and marked the film’s connection with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. Years later, the new pictures revealed that there was no tattoo near her neck, suggesting that she may have gotten it removed.

