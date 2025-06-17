BTS' J-Hope's Killin' It Girl copy Lisa's ROCKSTAR? Fans exclaim 'what a joke' to visual similarity claims

On June 13, BTS’ J-Hope officially released his much-anticipated solo single Killin’ It Girl, featuring American rapper GloRilla. Accompanied by a bold and visually striking music video, the song instantly caught the attention of fans across the globe.

The MV has vibrant sets, creative choreography, and high-fashion aesthetics. However, as excitement surged online, a parallel controversy also began brewing. This time, it involves accusations of visual plagiarism.

Visual overlap sparks debate

Shortly after the music video premiered, a number of online users began drawing comparisons between J-Hope’s Killin’ It Girl and BLACKPINK Lisa’s June 2024 solo release ROCKSTAR.

The discussion started on social media platforms, where some critics highlighted certain stylistic elements that appeared in both videos. These included the use of star-shaped costumes, specific camera angles during choreography shots, and the use of brightly lit, urban-inspired set pieces.

The debate quickly escalated, with detractors alleging that Killin’ It Girl borrowed too heavily from ROCKSTAR. Some even coined the term “Copystar” to criticize J-Hope’s creative choices. They accuse him of mimicking Lisa’s concept too closely without offering anything distinctly new.

Fans hit back at claims

As the allegations gained traction, J-Hope’s dedicated fanbase, ARMY, swiftly came to his defense. Many fans argued that the elements being criticized were far too generic to be considered unique or proprietary.

They emphasized that star motifs, edgy fashion, and urban-style backdrops are recurring themes across global pop music. Also, they cannot be claimed by a single artist or production team. Supporters also noted that J-Hope has consistently demonstrated a strong creative identity through his previous works.

A busy solo chapter for J-Hope

This controversy comes in the middle of what has been a prolific year for J-Hope’s solo career. Since the start of 2025, the BTS rapper and dancer has maintained momentum with multiple releases, while also embarking on a major world tour. In March, he dropped MONA LISA. Shortly after, he collaborated with American singer Miguel on Sweet Dreams.

Now, with the release of Killin’ It Girl, J-Hope returns with a high-energy anthem layered with confident verses and bass-heavy production. GloRilla’s feature adds a gritty contrast to J-Hope’s smoother delivery. As of now, neither J-Hope nor his agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has officially responded to the allegations.

