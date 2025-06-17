The Young and the Restless Spoilers, June 17 Episode: Will Phyllis' Bold Pitch and Billy’s Secret Scheme Derail Aristotle Dumas’ Party?

On the June 17 episode of The Young and the Restless, tensions rise ahead of Aristotle Dumas' upcoming celebration. Nikki Newman struggles with the company around her, while Phyllis and Billy take bold steps that could lead to bigger problems.

As the group prepares for Dumas' big bash, Nikki finds herself in an uncomfortable position. Being around Nick Newman's exes, Sharon Newman and Phyllis, doesn't sit well with her. Nikki's frustration grows as Phyllis tries to steal the spotlight, possibly with a dramatic entrance.

Phyllis' loud presence begins to bother Nikki, but Victor Newman steps in to lift her spirits. He helps Nikki shake off the negativity, and the couple may even enjoy a few romantic moments together before the festivities officially begin.

Phyllis has big plans with bigger risks

Phyllis is not just at the event for fun; she's there to impress Aristotle Dumas and secure a major professional opportunity. She plans to make a strong impression and possibly cut a deal that could boost her career.

However, Phyllis is known for taking risks, and this time is no different. Without realizing it, she's already caught Dumas' attention. He's watching her through surveillance cameras and sizing her up before they even speak.

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott is playing his own game. Despite his promise to Sally, he proceeds with a secret plan that could create problems. Sally wanted Billy to behave and avoid any unnecessary drama, but he has other ideas. When Sally learns what Billy is up to, she becomes concerned about the consequences. She warns him, but it's unclear if Billy will back down or continue with his risky move.

As the guests prepare for Dumas' celebration, things are already heating up. Phyllis and Billy, both known for their impulsive actions, could stir up serious drama before the event even begins. With Dumas watching closely, anything could happen.

