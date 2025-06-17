When will BTS and TXT juniors debut? Here’s all we know about HYBE’s upcoming self-produced boy group and members

HYBE, the powerhouse behind global acts like BTS and TXT, is all set to debut a brand-new five-member boy group this August. This marks the company's first male idol group launch in six years.

Preparations in full swing

According to a media report by JTBC, the yet-unnamed group is currently undergoing intensive final-stage preparations. They are aiming for an August 2025 debut. The members are handpicked and groomed under HYBE's rigorous system. Over the next two months, the trainees will refine their performances, finalize songs, and participate in concept planning.

The label is expected to unveil the group's official name and lineup soon. It has also been revealed that, unlike traditional idol rollouts, this new team will play an active role in shaping their debut. They'll be involved in everything from music production and dance choreography to visual concept development and video content creation.

Members already gaining attention

Although HYBE has not made a formal announcement regarding the individual members, curious fans have already started piecing together clues. Among those believed to be part of the lineup are Martin Edwards, Kim Jihoon, Song Hajun, James, and Lee Sejin.

These trainees have garnered attention through alleged contributions to their seniors' music production and online leaks. While their inclusion has not been confirmed, speculation is growing on social media. Fan accounts are circulating photos, practice clips, and pre-debut interactions.

First boy group since TXT

This debut holds particular significance as it marks HYBE's first boy group launch since the debut of TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) in March 2019. Given the global success of both BTS and TXT, expectations are sky-high for what HYBE's newest project will bring to the evolving K-pop scene.

Online buzz and expectations

The anticipation surrounding HYBE's upcoming boy group is already spreading across K-pop communities. Some fans are speculating about the teaser rollout strategy and eagerly waiting for an official announcement. Others are praising the label for reportedly giving the rookies a chance to shape their own musical identity.

With only a few months left until their official launch, excitement continues to build. As HYBE readies its next act, all eyes are on what could become the next significant chapter in K-pop's fifth generation of idols.

