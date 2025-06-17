Mohanlal starrer Thudarum faces plagiarism accusation by filmmaker: ‘It’s made by stealing’

Mohanlal made an impressive streak at the beginning of the year with his film Thudarum. The crime thriller performed exceptionally well at the box office and earned critical acclaim for several reasons. And now, once again, the film is in the news, but for all the wrong reasons.

Thudarum faces plagiarism accusation by filmmaker

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, in an elaborate social media post, pressed allegations of copying against the makers of Thudarum. He revealed how the entire screenplay of Mohanlal-Shobana’s film was lifted from his own unreleased project, Theeyattam.

He added that while he had written this screenplay in 2020, the makers of Thudarum have ended up copying its skeleton, but did miss out on replicating the core theme of his work.

In his words, “I saw the movie Thudarum. It’s made by stealing the skeleton of my screenplay, Theeyattam, which I wrote in 2020. The core of it, however, remains safe; either because they lacked the intelligence to understand its essence, or because they deliberately avoided it in their attempt to rewrite it unrecognisably.”

Filmmaker accuses Mohanlal starrer of stealing even a dialogue from his screenplay

That’s not all. Moving forward in his social media post, Sanal Kumar argued that while the makers of the Mohanlal starrer attempt to anonymously rewrite an original screenplay, they missed out on removing a crucial dialogue that was still part of his script.

He revealed, “A crucial dialogue from my screenplay, ‘Konnaal paapam thinnaal theerum’ is used in this film despite being completely unnecessary. Even expert thieves, skilled at stealing without leaving a trace, can forget themselves due to certain whims. I felt the use of this dialogue was one such slip-up."

More about Thudarum

The Malayalam crime thriller featured Mohanlal in the lead, alongside actors such as Shobana, Prakash Varma, G. Suresh Kumar, Binu Pappu, Sreejith Ravi, Thomas Mathew, and others in key roles.

Speaking about its box office collection, the film grossed a whopping Rs. 200 crores or more worldwide, approximately, at the end of its theatrical run.

The film was later released on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar, where it again received a terrific response.

