The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 16 Episode: Brooke Tries to Win Back Ridge, What Nick Does Next Will Surprise You

In the June 16 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke makes an emotional appeal to Ridge, Taylor shares her concerns with Eric, Liam remains worried about Luna, and Nick Marone makes a surprise return to L.A. All the important storylines unfold across the Forrester office, the mansion, and the beach school.

Advertisement

Brooke tells Ridge she wants him home

At Forrester Creations, Ridge finishes a call and tells Brooke he ordered silk for his designs. Brooke praises his work and admits she loves watching him create. But she wishes he would come home. She tugs on his jacket and tells him she misses him. “I just want you,” she says. Brooke asks him to stop being stubborn and return to her. Ridge gently responds that while he’ll always love her, he’s with Taylor now. “She makes me happy,” he says before walking away.

At the Forrester mansion, Taylor thanks Eric for letting her and Ridge stay with him. She hints at some tension and brings up the fashion show stunt involving Brooke. Taylor questions if Eric believes Ridge should still be with Brooke. Eric admits he has a soft spot for Brooke but also cares about Taylor.

Before Eric can say more, Ridge walks in. After Eric leaves, Taylor tells Ridge about their conversation and asks if he misses Brooke. Ridge insists it was just work and that he came home to her. The two kiss and seem to reconnect.

Advertisement

Liam worries about Luna's obsession with Steffy

At the cliff house, Finn, Steffy, and Liam prepare Hayes for his first day at beach school. Hayes gives Liam a toy and asks him to come to school too. At the school, the teacher thanks Liam for offering the house for the program and asks him to thank Bill Spencer as well. While the adults admire Hayes' classroom drawing, a shadowy figure is seen lurking outside, Luna.

Liam shows his fear about Luna, calling her delusional. He’s scared she’ll come after Steffy and the kids. Finn tries to reassure him, saying he’ll protect his family. But Liam warns him not to underestimate her.

Later, Brooke is trying on lingerie at the office when someone walks in, Nick Marone. She’s surprised and happy to see him. Nick says he’s in town and wanted to check in. They talk about his company, Marone Industries, and his son Jack, who now lives in Paris and works in fashion.

Advertisement

Nick brings up Ridge and guesses that the recent Forrester drama was the reason for the breakup. He tells Brooke she deserves better and that Ridge won’t change. The two reminisce about their past and share a passionate kiss.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful June 13 Recap: Brooke Holds Onto Ridge as Luna Confides in Remy About Her Plan