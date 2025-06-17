Justin Bieber Admits Having ‘Anger Issues’ in New Post Following Heated Showdown With Paparazzi in Malibu: ‘I Tried to do…’

Justin Bieber admitted to having anger issues in the new post. The musician dropped a write-up on his Instagram account, just a day after having nearly 11 minutes of heated showdown with the paparazzi in Malibu.

In the emotional note addressed to his fans, Bieber claimed that he tried to do the work and become the person other people wanted him to be, but that only made him angrier. The Grammy-winning singer went on to state that he is tired thinking about himself all the time.

Justin Bieber’s emotional rant following the paparazzi episode

Taking to his Instagram account, Bieber wrote, "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I am broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry."

He further added, "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly, I am exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you?"

Meanwhile, the musician’s note comes after the singer was filmed lashing out at the cameramen for coming closer to his vehicle. Bieber was heard screaming and shouting at the shutterbugs for nearly 11 minutes on Thursday.

Additionally, the Baby crooner also made headlines for having a heated confrontation with an unnamed friend, who accused the singer of “lashing out” at them. Musician, in response, wrote, "I will never suppress my emotions for someone.”

Justin Bieber’s behavior has been concerning to the fans and the people around him, according to the sources.

