'No accidents took place': Kantara Chapter 1 makers dismiss boat capsizing accident on sets of Rishab Shetty's film

The makers of Kantara Chapter 1 have now issued a formal clarification on the latest news of a boat toppling over on the sets of the film. It was previously reported that Rishab Shetty, along with 30 other crew members, were on board when the vessel capsized, and they were able to escape unhurt.

However, it turns out that there was no fatal accident at play on the sets of the film in the first place.

Kantara Chapter 1 producer issues clarification on alleged boat accident

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the executive producer of the movie, Adarsh JA, has sought to dispel the untrue rumors. He highlighted that there was no one on the boat when it toppled over inside the Mani Dam reservoirs.

He added that the water vessel capsized due to strong winds and rain, and that there was absolutely no one around it when the incident occurred; therefore, there were no casualties. Moreover, Adarsh mentioned that the boat was a part of the background and not actively part of the film’s shoot.

He said, “No one was on the boat when it tipped over, and no accidents took place,” he assured. Due to strong winds and rain, the ship set used as a backdrop had capsized, but since no one was near it at the time, there were no casualties or harm to the crew.”

Kantara Chapter 1 shooting not halted, confirms producer

The producer went on to clarify that reports stating the film's shooting came to a halt after the accident are incorrect. He reiterated that the incident occurred far away from the actual shooting spot and thus filming continued as per schedule.

Assuring the safety of every actor, crew member, and everyone who’s a part of the shoot, Adarsh remarked that all necessary permissions have been taken to shoot any kind of scene in water. Moreover, he assured the availability of safety gear at the shooting spot to prevent any mishaps that might occur.

He added, “But our team members were not around it, and the actual shooting spot was away from that location. Everyone is safe, and shooting continues as planned.”

More about Kantara Chapter 1

Returning to the film, it is a prequel to the 2022 National Award-winning film Kantara. Rishab Shetty remains in the lead role for the movie, much like the sequel itself, which he also wrote and directed. Kanatar Chapter 1 is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025.

