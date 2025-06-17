Who Was David Hekili Kenui Bell? Hawaiian Actor From Lilo & Stitch Passes Away Days After Sharing BTS From Set

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

David Hekili Kenui Bell, an actor known for his appearance in Disney's recent live-action film Lilo & Stitch, has passed away. The news was confirmed by his sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, in a heartfelt Facebook post. A cause of death has not yet been shared.

Bell was a proud Hawaiian who embraced his roots through his work in the local entertainment industry and his service at Kona Airport. He recently appeared in Disney's remake of the 2002 animated film Lilo & Stitch, portraying a local version of the 'ice cream tourist' character, a fan-favorite moment from the original. In the updated version, Bell drops his shave ice after spotting aliens Jumba and Pleakley.

Jalene remembered her brother as generous, funny, brilliant, and handsome. In her post, she wrote, "It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father."

She also recalled their final family outing together, just two weeks ago, when Bell treated them to the Lilo & Stitch opening night in Kapolei. "We watched fans in full Stitch gear, shared popcorn, and dreamed of shave ice after the film," she wrote.

His representative, Lashauna Downie, also shared her shock: "I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha…a gentle giant."

Who was David Hekili Kenui Bell?

Bell was born and raised in Hawaii and is recognized for his passion for acting, voiceover work, and community involvement. He appeared in shows like Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 and was a member of SAG-AFTRA. According to IMDb, he was also part of The Wrecking Crew, an upcoming Amazon MGM action-comedy starring Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa, as per Deadline.

His voice could be heard over the P.A. system at Kona Airport, where he worked as Assistant Airport Superintendent. "He loved working to create an awesome and safe customer experience," his sister shared.

Bell attended Kalani High School, Hawaii Community College, and Kapiolani Community College. He also had a strong social media presence, where he posted behind-the-scenes photos and his audition for the role of Big Hawaiian Dude in Lilo & Stitch.

In an earlier post, he wrote, "Mahalo to all who worked on this film! I knew it would be special to attend a Cast and CREW screening and it didn't disappoint!"

For Bell, the chance to represent local Hawaiian culture in a major Disney film meant everything. He celebrated the crew and cast in Hawaii who helped bring the world of Lilo & Stitch to life. "They deserve just as much or more recognition!" he wrote.

Jalene shared that the arts meant a great deal to David. She said he loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, and traveling with his dog Brutus as an ambassador for Kona Brew. She shared that David attended Punahou and Kalani. With a father who spoke Hawaiian, he developed a unique way of delivering lines blending English, Indigenous knowledge, and Pidgin, making him, as she put it, a 'diamond in the rough.'

