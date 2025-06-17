General Hospital Recap, June 16 Episode: Joss Hacks Dalton’s Phone, Brook Lynn Slaps Lulu in Heated Confrontation

In the June 16 episode of General Hospital, tensions ran high across Port Charles as secrets came to light, confrontations turned personal, and a risky plan took shape. Josslyn took a big step in her investigation, Brook Lynn and Lulu faced off in a heated argument, and Carly learned that Drew has no plans to give up the fight for his children. Meanwhile, Anna received troubling updates involving Sonny’s safety.

Josslyn gains access to Dalton’s phone

At the Metro Court pool, Carly thanked Jack for helping Michael get into the clinic in Germany. She even surprised him with an engraved wrench to commemorate their first unofficial date. Meanwhile, Emma confided in Gio about her suspicions regarding Professor Dalton’s animal testing. She admitted to flirting with him to gather intel. Gio didn’t like the plan but promised to support her.

Inside Dalton’s office, Vaughn, disguised as a janitor, worked with Joss to access Dalton’s devices. While Dalton stepped out, Joss managed to clone his phone. Although Dalton returned suddenly and retrieved the phone, he didn’t notice anything suspicious. Joss successfully completed the hack, and Vaughn confirmed the data was copied.

Tension between Brook Lynn and Lulu boils over

At Maxie’s apartment, Lulu and Brook Lynn had a major confrontation. Lulu felt Dante and Gio deserved to know the truth, while Brook Lynn insisted it wasn’t her call. Emotions ran high, and Brook Lynn slapped Lulu during the argument. Maxie broke up the fight and told Brook Lynn to leave.

Later, Brook Lynn met with Marco at the mansion. She asked him to look into someone connected to Lulu’s past. Marco gave her a file containing a photo of Britt, revealing Brook Lynn’s plan to dig deeper into Lulu’s life.

In Drew’s office, Jason accused him of tearing Michael’s family apart. Drew stood his ground and told Jason to let Michael know that he’s not backing down. After Jason left, Drew informed Martin that he wants to fight back and will use every tool available. Martin warned him about a risky legal move, but Drew was ready.

Later, Jason informed Carly that Drew was not giving up. Carly vowed to protect her grandchildren, unaware that Gio overheard her. At the same time, Lulu arrived to apologize to Gio for keeping the truth from him.

At the PCPD, Anna locked Chase and Dante in a holding cell to force a conversation. The two eventually agreed to set aside personal issues and work together. Anna then met with Jack, who told her another attempt on Sonny’s life could happen. Jack also claimed Dalton’s record was clean, though Anna suspected he was lying.

In a final twist, Professor Dalton appeared at the station, and Anna offered to help with his booted car. Meanwhile, back in his office, Vaughn kissed Joss when Emma walked in unexpectedly.

