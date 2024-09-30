Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun navigate romance and life while being their true selves in Love in the Big City special poster: See PIC

Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun will soon be leading the highly anticipated romance film Love in the Big City. Ahead of its theatrical release, the movie has unveiled a new poster where Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun (also known as Steve Noh) captivate in wedding fits with a twist.

On September 30, 2024, the production behind Love in the Big City revealed a new special poster starring Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun ahead of its theatrical release in South Korea on October 1.

Love in the Big City’s special poster features a gorgeous setting as the lead stars sit against a purple background of the city. The poster brings alive one of the most applauded opening scenes from the movie while previewing the extraordinary chemistry between Kim Go Eun’s Jae Hee and Steve Noh’s Heung Soo.

Furthermore, the poster captivates Kim Go Eun’s Jae Hee and Steve Noh’s Heung Soo captivate in wedding fits. Jae Hee sits in a showstopping wedding dress with bold red sneakers making a bold statement as a free-spirited character who lives life on her own terms.

Meanwhile, Noh Sang Hyun sits beside her looking in the other direction with a sleek look styled in a blazer, white t-shirt, and pants, completing the look with a pair of white sneakers. The poster raises expectations for the chemistry between the characters and the way they will navigate romance and life while being their true selves in the movie Love in the Big City.

See Love in the Big City special poster here:

The poster further has the tagline “My external hard drive of my 20s taught me that being myself is enough.” The movie will show how Jae Hee and Heung Soo become friends and go through a 13-year journey from college students to professionals in their 30s.

Love in the Big City is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Park Sang Young and follows the story of two unlikely roommates Jae Hee (Kim Go Eun) and Heung Soo (Noh Sang Hyun). They match each other in their lifestyles however have different perspectives on romance. Recently, the stars Kim Go Eun and Noh Sang Hyun stole the spotlight at the movie’s premiere at TIFF 2024.