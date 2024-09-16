76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Richard Gadd Wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series For Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd, the creator and star of Netflix’s Baby Reindeer, took home the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series at the 2024 Emmys, which took place on Sunday, September 15, at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

He bested Fellow Travelers’ Matt Bomer, Fargo’s Jon Hamm, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’ Tom Hollander, and Ripley’s Andrew Scott to claim the accolade.

In his acceptance speech, Gadd thanked his parents, expressing he’s extremely grateful for them as they “never ever told me what I needed to do with my life, and they never ever told me what I needed to be. And I think that’s the greatest gift a parent can give their child.” According to the actor, his parents always encouraged him to follow his heart and advised him that the rest would fall into place on its own. The Emmy winner asserted that he feels this is pretty good advice.

Elsewhere in his speech, Gadd gave a shoutout to Jon Hamm, saying, “I’m your biggest fan! And I told you for ages last night over and over again.”

Baby Reindeer, for those who may not know, tells the story of a struggling comedian named Donny Dunn (played by Gadd) who meets a woman (played by Jessica Gunning) in a pub. Little did he know he had met his stalker. The show is reportedly based on the Scottish actor’s own experience with a stalker.

The hit Netflix series, which premiered in April and quickly secured a spot on the streaming platform’s Top 10 shows, entered the 76th Emmys with 11 nominations. It managed to nab significant awards, including Best Limited Series, Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, and Writing for a Limited Series, among others.

