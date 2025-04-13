Accuser Removes Beyoncé and Jay-Z from S*xual As*ault Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs; DEETS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Joseph Manzaro, the man who accused Sean Diddy Combs of s*xual as*ault at a 2015 party, has amended his lawsuit, removing Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s names from the legal complaint. Manzaro filed the amendment in Florida on April 11, 2025. The original lawsuit claimed that Manzaro was drugged and taken to a party at a Miami property owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, where Combs' son, Christian, was celebrating his birthday.

In his initial complaint, Manzaro alleged that he was drugged and taken to the Estefans’ home on Star Island, where he was seen in a deteriorating state by Gloria Estefan. Manzaro claimed Gloria requested an ambulance, but Emilio Estefan reportedly intervened and moved her away.

According to the complaint, Manzaro was then paraded around another party while forced to wear a p*nis mask. The complaint described the event as a 'freak-off,' and stated that he was subjected to degrading and non-consensual acts.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers provided evidence proving that the couple was not present at the party in question. A 2015 article from New York University's newspaper showed that Jay-Z was in another location, attending an event at the university. Additionally, photos published by The Daily Mail showed that both Jay-Z and Beyoncé were on vacation in Hawaii shortly after the alleged incident.

Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, made a statement to PEOPLE, clarifying that Jay-Z was not in Florida at the time. "He was engaged in easily findable public activities that prove he was not at this event," Spiro stated.

Combs' legal team denied the allegations in a statement, calling the complaint a depraved attempt to gain attention and financial gain. They stated that “No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story” and stated that Combs looks forward to defending himself in court.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

