Bella Thorne Accuses Celebrity Big Brother UK's Mickey Rourke of Physical Abuse on Girls Set: 'I Had to Beg...'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical abuse

Bella Thorne posted horrific allegations against Girl (2020) co-star, Mickey Rourke. Thorne claimed that Rourke had repeatedly hit her groin while filming a scene in that movie, while also deliberately humiliating her on several occasions.

The former Disney Channel star accused Rourke, who was tasked with grinding metal beside her knee, of striking her groin area over and over instead. She said she got bruises out of it and termed working alongside Rourke as one of her worst career experiences.

She took to her Instagram Stories to write, "This f***ing dude. GROSS. I had to work with this man in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again."

"I had bruises on my pelvic bone. Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress," she added.

Thorne continued to elaborate her harrowing experience working with Rourke in another Story. The actress testified about another altercation where Rourke supposedly revved the engine on his motorcycle so that he was splattering mud all over her, to humiliate her in front of the cast and the crew.

The Shake It Up actress also claimed to have been compelled to meet alone with him in his trailer and persuade him to resume filming since production relied on his compliance. Rourke allegedly had exhibited extreme levels of tantrums and refused to film anymore. That's when Bella had to step in.

Thorne said, "In fact, I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do…"

A spokesperson for Rourke addressed Thorne's accusations, saying they were not aware of any past complaints, per Deadline. They refuted any willful wrongdoing and stated Rourke would comply with any inquiry.

Bella Thorne's explosive report of Mickey Rourke's misconduct comes on the heels of his homophobic comments against JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother UK, for which he received a strict warning. He later issued an apology for calling Siwa a gay slur. He acknowledged his short fuse but said he did not intend to be ill-mannered.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

